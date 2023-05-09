Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Park City gets a ‘Monopoly’ themed board game edition

May 9, 2023

Rich Uncle Pennybags, also known as Mr. Monopoly, stands on a Park City sidewalk Tuesday. (KSL.com/...

Rich Uncle Pennybags, also known as Mr. Monopoly, stands on a Park City sidewalk Tuesday. (KSL.com/Logan Stefanich)

(KSL.com/Logan Stefanich)

KSL.com

PARK CITY, Utah — Locals and enthusiasts of Park City alike will be able to experience the mountain town in a whole different way next winter when Monopoly launches the Park City Edition of the iconic board game.

Top Trumps USA, the top global licensee for Hasbro, on Tuesday announced that Park City has been chosen for a new special edition of the game set to launch late next January or early February.

“I know (Monopoly’s) about capitalism but that’s the fun part, you can go squash your opponent,” said Aaron Green, a sales representative with Top Trumps USA. “Every family has stories about Monopoly, they have fights about Monopoly.”

The board game mascot Rich Uncle Pennybags, aka Mr. Monopoly, was on hand in Park City Tuesday for the announcement.

To create the most accurate one-dimensional representation of the town, Green is asking locals to submit their ideas for the businesses, locations and landmarks that should occupy the 22 property squares on the Monopoly game board.

“When locals write in with their ideas, what should be on this edition … why is that place important to you? Is that where you first learned to ski? Is that where you took your family to get ice cream? Is that your favorite coffee shop?” Green said. “Give a little background, a little story … and it will help decide if that makes this edition,”

People can send their ideas to parkcity@toptrumps.com and suggestions will be accepted until June 20.

“When I start seeing the same places over and over, I start paying really close attention,” Green said. “Why are people talking about this business or this restaurant or this mountain peak this much? And then I go have talks with the owners or the managers of those properties and we talk about being on the board.”

Green said that there were other cities that came under consideration for the 2023 Winter Edition of the famed game, but in the end, Park City took the cake.

“Not only do you get millions of tourists every year but you have 10,000 locals who are proud to be from here. And there’s great establishments, there’s places that have been around almost a hundred years and maybe longer. We know people will get excited about it when they see places that they recognize and it means something to them,” Green said.

While businesses (and those who have their submissions chosen) won’t receive any royalties for their representation in the game, their likeness will represent the city and be etched into board game lore.

“You are now on the most-played board game worldwide,” Green said. “Your legacy is cemented on a Monopoly edition.”

Monopoly: Park City Edition will be available in local retailers throughout Park City as well as at larger stores and online at CVS, Amazon and more.

