Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

May 9, 2023, 6:35 PM

A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Mi...

A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., after the Senate voted to honor the late pop superstar Prince by designating the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios in Chanhassen, Minn., as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The signs are expected to go up soon. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Paisley Park recording studios.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Waz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign the bill that dedicates the roadway formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5 to Prince. Now, the stretch of road in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be named the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

Prince’s friends and fans are covering the costs of the purple signs that will soon go up along the road.

After touring Paisley Park on Tuesday, Walz described Prince as a “global icon” and “creative genius.” The governor said this is the “coolest bill signing” he’s ever done.

For Minnesotans, Prince is “part of our shared cultural identity that really does transcend generations,” Walz said, adding that the highway dedication is just “a small recognition” of Prince and a gift to Minnesota.

“I for one am just incredibly grateful to be a part of this celebration. But like so many Minnesotans, I’m just proud that Prince called Minnesota home,” Walz said.

Paisley Park, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world to Chanhassen. It’s also museum run by his estate as well as an event venue and recoding studio.

The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist broke through in the late 1970s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He created hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ″Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 on Thursday and sent it to the governor for his signature. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Rich Uncle Pennybags, also known as Mr. Monopoly, stands on a Park City sidewalk Tuesday. (KSL.com/...

Logan Stefanich

Park City gets a ‘Monoplay’ themed board game edition

Locals and enthusiasts of Park City alike will be able to experience the mountain town in a whole different way next winter when Monopoly launches the Park City Edition of the iconic board game.

19 hours ago

Paramount announced on May 9 it will shutter MTV News and slash its US workforce by 25%. (Igor Golo...

Liam Reilly

MTV News to shut down as Paramount slashes US workforce

Paramount Media Networks announced Tuesday it will shutter MTV News and slash its U.S. workforce by 25%, bringing to an end the iconic music video network's news division.

19 hours ago

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

David Bauder

Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he'll be resuming a version of his old show on Twitter.

19 hours ago

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept...

Associated Press

Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

19 hours ago

Asa Coast Railway company operates the world's first dual-mode vehicle (DMV) between Tokushima and ...

Ben Jones

Weird and wonderful trains that break the rules

Whether we call them railways or railroads, we're all familiar with the concept -- big, heavy vehicles that can't climb steep hills, running on two steel rails.

2 days ago

A scene from season 4 of the Netflix drama, which is on hold because of the writers' strike. (Court...

Lisa Respers France

‘Stranger Things’ filming halted because of writers’ strike

Plans for filming the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" has been paused due to the writers' strike.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince