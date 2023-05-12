NATIONAL NEWS
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely to surrender on manslaughter charge
May 12, 2023, 6:15 AM
(AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale, File)
Giant solar balloons were sent 70,000 feet up in the air to record sounds of Earth's stratosphere — and the microphones picked up some unexpected sounds.
12 hours ago
The U.S. is putting new restrictions into place at its southern border to try to to stop migrants from crossing illegally and encourage them instead to apply for asylum online through a new process.
12 hours ago
A 29-year-old YouTuber will plead guilty to a federal charge after he destroyed the wreckage of a plane he purposefully crashed to gain views, Justice Department officials announced Thursday.
12 hours ago
In the final minutes of the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the defense, for the first time, stated its case of why the mother of two dead children is not guilty of their murders.
1 day ago
The active search for those aboard a small plane that crashed off the Southern California coast is being suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday.
1 day ago
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called.
1 day ago
