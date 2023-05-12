Water main break closes 800 East in Spanish Fork, floods 7 homes

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Public responders have closed 800 East in Spanish Fork after a water main broke sending water gushing down the street near Center Street Friday.

According to the city, just before 2 p.m. a contractor working on a traffic project in the area punctured a hole in the secondary water line, causing thousands of gallons of pressurized water to shoot into the road and flood nearby homes.

A number of residents along 800 East have been evacuated and Public Works was able to get the irrigation line shut off. They are working to have the line back in service Friday evening.

The release from the city states, “Because the ruptured water line was pressurized at over 90 PSI, hundreds of gallons were pushed down 800 E and Center Street within seconds. Seven homes in the immediate vicinity of the break were flooded. Three other homes had minor water damage.”

800 East is closed from Center Street to 100 North and will remain closed Friday night.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is working to take care of two displaced families. Officials said today’s incident is not connected to last Friday’s drinking water main break one block to the south.