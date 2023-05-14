Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Japan’s foreign minister warns of increased China, Russia military collaboration

May 13, 2023, 9:40 PM

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi listens as U.S. Secretary of ...

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi listens as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after their meeting at the U.S. State Department on July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. Blinken said that he had a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and urged the Kremlin to accept a substantial proposal that the Biden administration has put forward for the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who are both held in Russian custody. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


STOCKHOLM (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe could not be separated from that in the Indo-Pacific region since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Hayashi said Russia’s war in Ukraine had “shaken the very foundation of the international order” and must face a united response by the international community.

“Otherwise, similar challenges will arise in other regions and the existing order which has underpinned our peace and prosperity could be fundamentally overturned,” Hayashi said.

Japan firmly backs Ukraine in the war but China says it remains neutral while declaring a ”no limits” relationship with Moscow and blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking the conflict. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in March at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Hayashi accused Beijing of “continuing and intensifying its unilateral attempts” to change the status quo in the East and South China seas by force and increasing its military activities around Taiwan.

“In addition, China and Russia are strengthening their military collaboration, including joint flights of their bombers and joint naval exercises in the vicinity of Japan,” Hayahshi said.

China, which claims most of the South China Sea as well as Japanese-held islands in the East China Sea, says it has the right to defend its sovereignty and development interests.

Hayashi also warned that North Korea was “escalating provocations” in the region by conducting ballistic missile launches “with a frequency and in a manner that are unprecedented.”

He joined dozens of ministers from the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region for the meeting just north of the Swedish capital. China was not invited to the talks.

“Since the aggression of Russia to Ukraine, the security situation here in Europe and the security situation in the Pacific are not separable,” Hayashi said as he arrived.

Some of the Indo-Pacific countries, including India and Pakistan, have called for an end to the Ukraine war but stopped short of condemning Russia for it.

“We all try and address it in our own different ways,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said. “I think a lesson a country like Pakistan has learned is that percolation of conflict is never the answer; that we want an end to hostilities, an end to conflict, so people can go back to building lives rather than destroying more lives.”

Most EU countries have provided military support to Ukraine and the bloc has imposed sanctions on Russia. Asked whether the EU was hoping to convince Indo-Pacific countries to align with the bloc’s stance on the conflict, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “We don’t want to convince anyone. We just want to share our analysis of the causes and consequences of the war.”

He dismissed a question about whether it was possible to have a meaningful dialogue with the Indo-Pacific countries without China, saying the EU had plenty of other opportunities to talk to Beijing.

“We can perfectly discuss the Indo-Pacific without China,” Borrell said. “It doesn’t mean we neglect China. It doesn’t mean we want to substitute China. I don’t see where the problem is.”

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE - A M1A1 Abrams tank navigates on various types of matting systems developed by U.S. Army's En...

Frank Jordans

Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Germany says it's providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

22 hours ago

A picture taken on February 12, 2023 shows Bobi, a 30 year-old Portuguese dog that had been declare...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday.

22 hours ago

FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020.Britain’s privacy watchdog has hit...

Haleluya Hadero

Executive fired from TikTok’s Chinese owner says Beijing had access to app data in termination suit

A former executive at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance accuses the tech giant of serving as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government.

22 hours ago

This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr ...

Frances D'Emilio

Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine’s peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, saying later he sought the pontiff's support for his peace plan.

22 hours ago

Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. with a baby in a suitcase, as seen from Matamoros, Mexi...

Valerie Gonzalez

‘Now or never’: Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration

Migrants are rushing across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are to expire, fearing that policies will make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.

3 days ago

(USGS)...

Josh Ellis

No tsunami warning after M7.6 earthquake reported near Tonga

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake was reported near Tonga Wednesday morning, and the National Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any tsunami watches or warnings.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Japan’s foreign minister warns of increased China, Russia military collaboration