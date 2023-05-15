Man hospitalized after falling in Jordan River

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after falling into the Jordan River in South Salt Lake Sunday afternoon, first responders say.

According to Officer Alvarez with the South Salt Lake City Police Department, the man was playing on the river shores when he fell into the water and needed rescuing.

“First responders safely entered the river and retrieved the individual,” Alvarez said in a press release. “The man is currently in critical condition.”

South Salt Lake City first responders are asking people visiting the river to be mindful of the rising and cold water from the snowpack.