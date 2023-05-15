WORLD NEWS
World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records
May 15, 2023, 8:59 AM
(Guinness World Records via AP)
Ten lions have been killed in southern Kenya this past week.
13 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.
2 days ago
President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific.
2 days ago
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has expressed concern about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia.
3 days ago
Germany says it's providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.
3 days ago
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday.
3 days ago
