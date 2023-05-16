Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP (NEW)

Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says

May 15, 2023, 8:12 PM

Firetrucks stage outside a fire at a hostel in central Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 16, 20...

Firetrucks stage outside a fire at a hostel in central Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Several people were killed after a fire broke out overnight at the four-story building. (Nick James/NZ Herald via AP)

(Nick James/NZ Herald via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-story building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his “worst nightmare.”

Fifty-two people had made it out of the building but firefighters were still trying to account for others, Wellington fire chief Nick Pyatt said.

Loafers Lodge resident Tala Sili told news outlet RNZ that he saw smoke pouring through under his door and opened it find the hallway pitch black.

“I was on the top floor and I couldn’t go through the hallway because there was just too much smoke, so I jumped out the window,” Sili said.

He said he fell onto a roof two floors below.

“It was just scary, it was really scary, but I knew I had to jump out the window or just burn inside the building,” Sili told RNZ.

He said he was rescued from the roof by paramedics and treated for a sprained ankle.

The Loafers Lodge offered basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities. It attracted people of a wide range of ages. Some were placed there by government agencies and were considered vulnerable because they had little in the way of resources or support networks.

The hostel is in an industrial area and features billboards on one side. Dark smoke stains extended up the exterior walls on the top story of the building.

Pyatt said firefighters were called to the hostel at about 12:30 a.m. Emergency officials said the building had no fire sprinklers, which Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said was not required in New Zealand’s building code for older buildings that would have to be retrofitted.

Residents told reporters that fire alarms would regularly sound in the building, possibly from people smoking or overly sensitive smoke monitors, so many had initially thought it was another false alarm.

Hipkins said the building was not currently safe for police to enter and it could take authorities some time to confirm the number of dead. He told the AM morning news program that he understood six people were dead and the number of fatalities would likely rise. Police said they did not have an exact count, although they believe the death toll was less than 10.

Police said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

“It is an absolute tragedy. It is a horrific situation,” the prime minister told reporters. “In the fullness of time, of course, there will be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus clearly has to be on dealing with the situation.”

Health authorities said two people who had been in the building were being treated at hospitals and both were in a stable condition. Three others had been treated and discharged, while a sixth patient had chosen to leave before getting treatment.

Pyatt, the fire chief, said his thoughts were with the families of those who had perished and with the crews who had rescued those they could and tried to rescue those they couldn’t.

“This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said city and government officials were helping about 50 people who escaped the fire and were at an emergency center the council set up at a running track that had showers and other facilities.

He said a number of elderly people had escaped the building with only the pajamas they were wearing.

“A lot are clearly shaken and bewildered about what happened,” he said.

The hostel provided a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, MacLean said. He didn’t have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide clients with needed accommodation.

Loafers Lodge is near Wellington Regional Hospital and has 92 rooms.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP (New)

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

US Virgin Islands seeks to subpoena Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is asking a federal judge to help it serve billionaire Elon Musk with a subpoena for documents in its lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

23 hours ago

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...

Larry Neumeister

Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial

Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her.

9 days ago

Florida tornado damage...

Associated Press

Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches. The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of […]

16 days ago

People attend a news conference on Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, near Boulder C...

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What might Colorado River cuts mean for Utah and other states?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration floated two ideas this week to reduce water usage from the dwindling Colorado River, which supplies 40 million people. The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river is a lifeline for seven U.S. states, dozens of Native American tribes, and two states in Mexico. It irrigates nearly 5.5 million acres (about 2.2 million […]

1 month ago

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, ...

Associated Press

Romney faces first potential challenge in Utah Senate race

A potential primary challenger to Republican first-term Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah took a major step Thursday toward jumping into next year's race, expected to be one of the GOP’s hardest-fought contests in 2024.

1 month ago

Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, Va. A g...

Associated Press

Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia has been formally arrested on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun, police announced Thursday.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says