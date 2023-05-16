Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record

May 16, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:05 pm

Chef Hilda Baci cooks to establish a new Guinness world record for the "longest cooking marathon", ...

Chef Hilda Baci cooks to establish a new Guinness world record for the "longest cooking marathon", the 97-hour cook-a-thon, in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, May 11, 2023. A Nigerian chef on Monday continued her quest to set a new global record for the longest hours of nonstop cooking after surpassing the current record of 87 hours and 45 minutes. By 15:00 GMT on Monday, Hilda Baci had cooked for more than 97 hours, becoming a national sensation and to the cheering of many in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos where her kitchen is set. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian chef on Monday set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.

Hilda Baci had been cooking since last week Thursday when she set out to beat the Guinness World Record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019 by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef.

At around 19:45 GMT on Monday, Baci cooked for the 100th hour in the Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, to become a national sensation in the West African nation. Thousands who gathered at the scene jubilated and sang her praises as she stopped cooking a few minutes after.

The Guinness World Records tweeted it was aware of the chef’s attempt to break the cooking record. “We need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record,” the global brand said.

By attempting to beat the record, the Nigerian chef said Thursday she wanted to show how hardworking and determined Nigerian youths are and also as a campaign for young African women who are sidelined in society.

“Even when it comes to the brands you want to work with, it is like you have to go an extra mile to be taken seriously,” said Baci, adding that she hoped too that the world would learn more about Nigerian cuisines.

At 15:00 GMT on Thursday, she started to cook dozens of Nigerian delicacies under supervision, ranging from soups to stew and various proteins. Jollof rice, one of the most iconic West African dishes, also featured on the menu.

She has had only five-minute breaks every hour or an accumulated one hour after a stretch of 12 hours for everything else, from bathing to medical checkups and resting.

As thousands of locals and celebrities cheered her on at the scene through day and night, many more monitored online via several streaming platforms.

After she surpassed the current cooking record, President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted that Monday was a great day for Nigeria. “Hilda’s drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food,” said Buhari.

As Baci neared the 100-hour mark, Kingsley Ofoma at the scene said he never doubted her to surpass the global record. “The energy here is very high and positive; everybody is having fun,” he said. “So eating her food free of charge is not even the best of it.”

___

Dan Ikpoyi in Lagos, Nigeria contributed.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Archaeologists working at Pompeii found two new victims, believed to have been killed in an earthqu...

Jack Guy

Archaeologists uncover two new Pompeii victims killed by earthquake

Archaeologists working at Pompeii have found two new victims that they say were killed by an earthquake that accompanied the volcanic eruption of 79 AD.

16 hours ago

The official poster featuring actress Catherine Deneuve from the film 'La Chamade' is pictured on t...

Associated Press

Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Johnny Depp, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and plenty to talk about

CANNES, France (AP) — The controversy-rife 76th edition. Throngs of onlookers shouted “Johnny!” as Depp, in purple-hued sunglasses signed autographs and edged back into the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard. “Louis XV,” directed and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes […]

2 days ago

FILE: lion...

Amarachi Orie, CNN

Ten lions killed in Kenya as conflict between humans and wild animals worsens

Ten lions have been killed in southern Kenya this past week.

2 days ago

This image provided by Guinness World Records shows Bobi. Guinness World Records says the world’s...

Associated Press

World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records says the world’s oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday.

2 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, talks to the crowd after the award ceremony of the...

Associated Press

France pledges more military aid as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise Paris visit to meet Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.

3 days ago

Biden in Japan file photo...

Associated Press

Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home

President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new global record