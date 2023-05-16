Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

What’s next for Smith’s Ballpark? Salt Lake City unveils potential options

May 16, 2023, 5:36 PM

A portion of one of the finalist Ballpark Next designs, drawn by Nicholas Tate Barney and team at U...

A portion of one of the finalist Ballpark Next designs, drawn by Nicholas Tate Barney and team at Utah State University. The city will announce winners on May 31, after a public vote ends. (N. Tate Barney, J. Owen Huff and Logan Hall via Salt Lake City)

(N. Tate Barney, J. Owen Huff and Logan Hall via Salt Lake City)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the Smith’s Ballpark site is beginning to look a bit clearer as Salt Lake City officials unveiled nine possible design concepts residents can vote on over the next week, before the city selects three winners for its Ballpark Next competition at the end of the month.

The nine finalists are divided into three categories: professional design, resident design and post-secondary student design. The nine design concepts were picked by a selection committee, including Ballpark various neighborhood residents, said Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesman for the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office.

The finalists include:

Professional

  • Tessa Arneson and team — Maven District, Colmena and Kimball Investment Company
  • Cameron Blakely and Allpark Team
  • David Vaughan and team — Dwell Design Studio

Resident

  • Oscar Arizu
  • Damon Talbot
  • Melissa Greis

Post-secondary student

  • Trevor Bell and team — University of Utah
  • Nicholas Tate Barney and team — Utah State University
  • Brittain Corbett and team — Utah Valley University

Their designs, which can be viewed in full detail here, reimagine the ballpark in a few ways, including making it a possible new home for the Utah Royals professional women’s soccer team, turning it into a public space, creating a new residential community or simply turning it into a new city park. Many of the designs incorporate some use of the existing grandstands as an homage to the current structure.

Residents can vote on their favorite designs on another website created by the city.

“I think that the desire is for as much public input as we can get,” Wittenberg said.

The voting process ends May 25 and the three winners — one in each category — will be announced at 6 p.m. on May 31, he added. The professional concept winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize, while the student ($10,000) and residential ($5,000) winners will also be awarded money.

The city will take the three winning designs and send out a request for proposals, where a design team can fine-tune the concepts and create a final project for the space. That process could begin later this year.

“This will be a way to see what is possible and hopefully utilize the elements of those winning submissions to inform the (request for proposal) process,” he said.

Mendenhall announced the Ballpark Next competition on Jan. 17, hours after the Larry H. Miller Company unveiled plans to move the Salt Lake Bees Triple-A baseball team out of Smith’s Ballpark at the end of the 2024 season and build a new ballpark on land it owns in South Jordan’s Daybreak community.

Of course, it was revealed last month the Miller Company was quietly building a coalition of prominent Utahns seeking to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to the city’s west side when the news broke out.

But Mendenhall explained that the point of the competition is to find some sort of anchor at the center of the city’s plan to revitalize the Ballpark neighborhood. The city had hoped to keep the Bees so it could remain the primary anchor, even offering a legacy lease to the Miller Company last year.

“Now that we have more than 13 acres of prime real estate, (there) is an unparalleled development opportunity to invest in for the people of Salt Lake City and this neighborhood,” the mayor said in January.

The city wound up receiving about 100 submissions after the competition was announced, Wittenberg said. Residents submitted most of the designs, while the city received about a dozen submissions each from college students and professional designers.

He added the city wants to get to work on the project as early as the fall of 2024, which is when the Bees’ lease with the city ends. It would depend on the project as to how long it would take for the next concept to open.

“The ultimate goal would be to have it to where you can get started on whatever (the design) is … so it’s ready to go by the conclusion of the 2024 season — after that baseball season is completed,” Wittenberg said. “We’re aiming to move forward as quickly as we can. Certainly, no one would want the area to not have any activity activation whatsoever.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Stand Pat In Lottery, Will Draft Ninth

The Utah Jazz were unable to beat the lottery odds and will own the ninth pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Delta Center, Salt Lake City To Host Third UFC Event In July

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 29 when the Delta Center will host UFC 291.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Has Never Seen A Prospect Like Victor Wembanyama

Jazz guard Collin Sexton went over his history with luck, thoughts on top prospects in this year's class, and his own draft day experience.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Will Have Foreign Tour Before First Big 12 Season

BYU basketball will travel overseas for the second time in the Mark Pope era.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Javelin Guidry Claimed Off Waivers By Jets

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, former Utah defensive back Javelin Guidry was claimed off of waivers by the New York Jets.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Host Timbers As Pressure Mounts

Real Salt Lake will host the Portland Timbers midweek at American First Field as the pressure mounts on RSL to score goals. 

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

What’s next for Smith’s Ballpark? Salt Lake City unveils potential options