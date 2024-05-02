On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

LeBron On Lauri Markkanen: He’s ‘One Of My Favorites’

May 2, 2024, 4:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has a fan is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In his “Mind The Game” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick, James discussed Markkanen, and how he’s difficult to defend in the Jazz’s offensive sets.

Related: Will Markkanen Sign Extension With Jazz?

What Did LeBron James Say About Lauri Markkanen?

Redick and James debuted their podcast earlier this year where they breakdown the NBA from a player’s perspective.

In their latest episode, Redick presented James with a common Jazz offensive set designed to free Markkanen for a three-point look which drew praise from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“[He’s] one of my favorites,” James told Redick, “[I] love him.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod)

James noted that Markkanen frequently wore his signature shoe before switching to the custom Nike GT Hustle.

“He’s been a LeBron supporter for a long time,” James said. “He wears my shoes, until this year, I think Nike came out with a new shoe.”

Markkanen is a year removed from making his first All-Star team in 2023 but saw a slight drop-off in his second season with the Jazz.

The forward averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 55 games and is eligible to sign a massive contract extension with the Jazz this summer.

Before Redick drew up the play that both the Jazz and the Golden State Warriors run for their sharpshooting forwards, James finished his thoughts on Markkanen.

“I love that guy, he’s so good,” James concluded.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Draft Lottery Preview For Utah’s NHL Team

Looking back at Arizona's offseason in 2024 helps us get an idea of what Utah's NHL team will look for in the draft and free agency.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill May To Make History For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

For the first time in Olympics history, Bill May and other male artistic swimmers will be competing in the Olympic Games this summer in Paris.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Kentucky G Rob Dillingham

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham is projected to be selected in the lottery where the Utah Jazz are selecting in the 2024 NBA Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where BYU Football’s Roster Stands After Closure Of Spring Transfer Portal

Assessing the BYU football roster after the Transfer Portal closed.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: How Utah Football Fared According To Andy Ludwig, Morgan Scalley

The Utes wrapped up a very productive spring ball that has fans antsy for the start of the 2024 football season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises New Teammate Kingsley Suamataia

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce praised his new teammate and former BYU Cougars offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

LeBron On Lauri Markkanen: He’s ‘One Of My Favorites’