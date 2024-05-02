LeBron On Lauri Markkanen: He’s ‘One Of My Favorites’

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has a fan is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In his “Mind The Game” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick, James discussed Markkanen, and how he’s difficult to defend in the Jazz’s offensive sets.

What Did LeBron James Say About Lauri Markkanen?

Redick and James debuted their podcast earlier this year where they breakdown the NBA from a player’s perspective.

In their latest episode, Redick presented James with a common Jazz offensive set designed to free Markkanen for a three-point look which drew praise from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“[He’s] one of my favorites,” James told Redick, “[I] love him.”

James noted that Markkanen frequently wore his signature shoe before switching to the custom Nike GT Hustle.

“He’s been a LeBron supporter for a long time,” James said. “He wears my shoes, until this year, I think Nike came out with a new shoe.”

Markkanen is a year removed from making his first All-Star team in 2023 but saw a slight drop-off in his second season with the Jazz.

The forward averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 55 games and is eligible to sign a massive contract extension with the Jazz this summer.

Before Redick drew up the play that both the Jazz and the Golden State Warriors run for their sharpshooting forwards, James finished his thoughts on Markkanen.

“I love that guy, he’s so good,” James concluded.

