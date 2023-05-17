KSL Flood Watch
Man who surrendered after he fired shots identified by police

May 17, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm

Jed Boal's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH WEBER, UtahA South Weber man is in custody after he fired shots early Wednesday morning and then barricaded himself in a house for nearly 10 hours. He surrendered peacefully to the police around 2 p.m. after negotiating with police. His mother and grandmother say they have been trying to get him help for his mental health.

It all started around 4 a.m. when  30-year-old Braxton Morgan fired several shots from a house on the property of the Morgan Trout Farm.

Before police arrived, two women were able to leave the home, uninjured.

Within minutes, dozens of police were arriving from several nearby agencies, including the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time, I am unsure of how many shots were fired. That, of course, will be part of the follow up investigation that takes place,” Stephanie Dinsmore, a spokesperson with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several people called police when they heard the shots between 4 and 7 AM.

“That an individual potentially committed a domestic violence act,” Dinsmore said. “Two individuals also in the home we’re also able to get out and call for help.”

Over the next several hours, Morgan refused to exit the home and fired multiple rounds in thearea, threatening surrounding residences and responding law enforcement. People were asked to avoid the area and a reverse 911 was put in place for home owners nearby.

US-89 southbound lanes at South Weber Drive and US-89 northbound lanes at Antelope Drive were shut down for five hours due to the proximity of the residence to the highway

The man’s mother and grandmother, who also live at that house, said that he was having a mental health break down. He threatened them, so they called police. They said they tried three times in the last three months unsuccessfully to get him committed to some type of mental healthcare. As recently as Monday night, they said police were in the home, and the mother and grandmother warned police that he might cause trouble.

Police confirm they previously knew the suspect, but could not provide any other information.

“Fortunately, no officers or civilians were injured in those weapons were fired.”

Police fired several flash-bang rounds as a negotiating tactic between noon and 2 o’clock, which is about when the man walked out of the house.

It was nearly 10 hours before the man surrendered.

“He walked down a path, a little ways, and surrendered peacefully, laid on the ground,” Dinsmore said.

Police closed US 89 for several hours which is a very busy road. Police were thankful that motorists were patient all day.

