KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

‘It’s very dangerous’: Increased flows expected for Provo River next week

May 19, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO CANYON, Utah  – Those who live and recreate along the Provo River are being warned that there will be a significant increase in water over the next week.

“We’re going to be pushing the capacity of the river and the dike system, the levee system along the river,” said Dave Decker, Provo City’s public works director.

Decker said Deer Creek Dam has alerted the city that it will begin releasing extra water for the next week and possibly longer. Currently, the Provo River is flowing between 700 to 800 cubic feet per second.

“Each day we’ll see about 100 cfs additional flow in the river,” Decker said. “So it’s going to double over the next week or so.”

The daily increases will bring the river’s flow to about 1,500 cfs, which is very close to flood stage, Deck said.

“It’s very dangerous,” Decker added. “It’s a significant increase that residents are going to see.”

In addition to extra water being released from Deer Creek Reservoir, there’s also a significant amount of water entering the river from the North Fork of the Provo, which passes by Sundance.

“As we see temperatures increase—particularly over the next seven to 10 days—we’re very concerned about the North Fork and the contributions it’s going to make to the river.”

The increase in flow along the Provo River comes as more people are heading outdoors to recreate. Decker urged people to pay attention to the changing river.

A tweet from Provo City warned residents of a “substantial increase in flows.”

“The high flows will be extremely dangerous, cold, and swift,” the tweet said. “Please maintain a safe distance and keep children and pets away from the water.”

Decker said there could be possible trail closures, especially in areas where the trail travels along the river under a bridge. He reminded to never go around a trail closure.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Crews, regulars watch and wait as waters rise at Murray City Park

Crews and regulars alike were watching Little Cottonwood Creek closely Thursday as waters continued to rise at Murray City Park.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

City creek to reach its peak next week

City Creek is the next creek of concern for Salt Lake City, the same creek which infamously ran down State Street in 1983.

2 days ago

Oswald family lost everything in this fire...

Mike Anderson

Flooded roads make damage from house fire worse in Cache Valley

Wind and flooding are being blamed for adding to a fire that destroyed a Cache Valley home Sunday morning.

2 days ago

U.S. 89 is open after flooding forced its closure near Thistle in Spanish Fork Canyon on Monday....

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

US 89 in Spanish Fork Canyon opens several days after flooding

U.S. 89 has been reopened between Fairview and near Thistle in Spanish Fork Canyon, days after flooding forced its closure.

2 days ago

FILE: Water levels are high in Emigration Creek in Emigration Canyon on May 2. Joel Ferry, director...

Ladd Egan

Utah lawmakers quickly pass emergency order and funding to address flooding

The House and Senate quickly passed a resolution, keeping the state of emergency order in place until Aug. 15.

3 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Volunteers pitch in as runoff waters flow down Santaquin road

Spring runoff flowed down a city street Wednesday, prompting volunteers to join sandbagging efforts as emergency managers said the road was functioning as planned.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

‘It’s very dangerous’: Increased flows expected for Provo River next week