Flood warning for Logan River through Friday morning

LOGAN, Utah — A flood warning was issued for the Logan River on Tuesday and it’s expected to last through late Friday morning.

Several cabins were already dealing with damage on Tuesday as waters pushed through some sandbag walls.

A road leading to several cabins was washed over and residents were concerned that both of their access roads would also get washed out.

Cabin owner Nolan Bitters said the flooding is washing away his summer escape plans.

“We knew this would happen because it happened to us in 2011 and 2017,” Bitters said.

Logan River running high today with a flood warning through Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/OMVKvlJ2aC — Mike Anderson (@mikeandersonKSL) May 24, 2023

What he and two other neighboring families found Friday morning was much more than they expected.

“We’ve watched over the last couple of weeks, the water keeps rising and rising,” cabin owner Brent Crosbie said. “It’s now got to the point where we can no longer access our cabin. We’ve done everything we can to protect it. We’re just going to have to leave it up to Mother Nature.”

It’s not for a lack of trying.

“We were getting prepared for it, sandbags around the cabin, and last night, sometime during the night, we had a breach of the bank so here we are. We’re flooded back in there,” Bitters said.

Water flowed right through two of the cabins. There’s a third one that’s getting close, with several others further up the canyon, facing similar challenges. Then there’s the bridge near the Bitters’ cabin.

“There’s a big hole there now. It’s completely washed away on this side of it,” Bitters said.

Right now, they’re worried that it could wash away completely.

With the road to the north washed out, they have no vehicle access to the cabins even after the waters recede.

Some of the campgrounds and day-use sites through Logan Canyon were underwater too.

Bonnie Crosbie said, “Well, it’s Mother Nature. Not much you can do about it.”

Brent Crosbie added, “The last flood we had here was 2011 and it was bad. But this is many magnitudes worse.”

They will watch the river closely over the next 24 hours or so, hoping things won’t get worse.

The bridge is owned and run by Logan City KSL learned. Another bridge nearby is privately owned by the families in the area.

Even if they had the money and resources to get it fixed quickly, they still have to work through the Forest Service on land access issues.