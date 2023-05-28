Police take fugitive into custody after SWAT standoff in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man wanted for aggravated assault and a domestic violence incident barricaded himself at a Sandy hotel Friday evening.

Zachary Forsberg, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, along with previous outstanding warrants, according to court documents and police.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., the Salt Lake City Police Department’s VACT Squad attempted to arrest Forsberg, who was inside a hotel on 7555 Union Park Ave.

“Once VCAT detectives confirmed Forsberg was inside the hotel room, they tried calling him and knocking on his door, but they never received a response,” reads the SLCPD statement.

A few hours later, police asked for the assistance of the SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators due to Forsberg’s previous offenses and outstanding warrants.

According to SLCPD, crisis negotiators contacted Forsberg by video call and asked him to come out. They learned he had barricaded himself inside the hotel room.

At approximately 9 p.m., police obtained a search warrant, and SWAT officers used a breaching device on the hotel door. Forsberg was placed into police custody without further incident.

“During a search of (Forsberg’s) hotel room, 16 M30 pills were located along with marijuana and a marijuana grinder and pipe,” stated the affidavit. “M30 pills are known to contain fentanyl.”

According to police, Forsberg escaped from them after a domestic violence call on Monday. He also had an outstanding parole warrant for aggravated assault.