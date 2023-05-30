Bridal Veil Falls remains closed; avalanche deposit creating safety hazard

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Even as Utahns mark the unofficial start to summer, Bridal Veil Falls remains closed due to debris and ice left behind from a January avalanche.

“Our worry is that the very worst-case scenario could happen, and somebody falls through,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Cannon said even though the popular destination is unsafe and closed to the public, people are visiting anyway and climbing on top of the avalanche deposit.

“We don’t want to go out and write 100 tickets, which we could easily do today,” he said. “We want to spread a message to people that, ‘Hey, we understand the attraction of this, but there are a lot of risks involved in doing what you’re doing, so please leave the area.’”

Water from Bridal Veil travels underneath the sheet of ice, snow, logs, and rocks left behind by the avalanche. In addition, the Provo River has created a tunnel through the debris field.

“If that gives way and they fall, they may fall a foot or two, or they may fall 15 to 20 feet,” Cannon said. “They might even fall into the river.”

He explained that the ice is melting from the sun on top and also the water rushing below, creating caverns and open spaces.

“There’s a lot of really good reasons why this area is closed and why people shouldn’t be in this area in the first place, let alone on the avalanche deposit,” he said.

Cannon reminded that the Provo River Parkway Trail in front of the waterfall is also closed.

“Everybody who is in here today has come through a closed gate that says ‘area closed’ or ‘road closed’ or ‘trail closed,’” Cannon said.

He said the Provo River remains a concern now that people are recreating in the canyon. He cautioned families to keep children away from the water.