KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Bridal Veil Falls remains closed; avalanche deposit creating safety hazard

May 29, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Even as Utahns mark the unofficial start to summer, Bridal Veil Falls remains closed due to debris and ice left behind from a January avalanche.

“Our worry is that the very worst-case scenario could happen, and somebody falls through,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Cannon said even though the popular destination is unsafe and closed to the public, people are visiting anyway and climbing on top of the avalanche deposit.

“We don’t want to go out and write 100 tickets, which we could easily do today,” he said. “We want to spread a message to people that, ‘Hey, we understand the attraction of this, but there are a lot of risks involved in doing what you’re doing, so please leave the area.’”

Provo river doubling in volume this week

Water from Bridal Veil travels underneath the sheet of ice, snow, logs, and rocks left behind by the avalanche. In addition, the Provo River has created a tunnel through the debris field.

“If that gives way and they fall, they may fall a foot or two, or they may fall 15 to 20 feet,” Cannon said. “They might even fall into the river.”

He explained that the ice is melting from the sun on top and also the water rushing below, creating caverns and open spaces.

The debris leftover from the January avalanche. (KSL TV)

“There’s a lot of really good reasons why this area is closed and why people shouldn’t be in this area in the first place, let alone on the avalanche deposit,” he said.

Cannon reminded that the Provo River Parkway Trail in front of the waterfall is also closed.

“Everybody who is in here today has come through a closed gate that says ‘area closed’ or ‘road closed’ or ‘trail closed,’” Cannon said.

He said the Provo River remains a concern now that people are recreating in the canyon. He cautioned families to keep children away from the water.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

Bake Lake visitors on the shrinking beach. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck

Heavy runoff means more water, less beach at Bear Lake

The Memorial Day weekend at Bear Lake is starting the tourism season, with a lot less beach compared to the previous years. 

20 hours ago

Dry Creek closed off to the public. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Lehi officials warn residents to stay away from high water this Memorial Day

Officials in northern Utah are warning people to stay out of creeks, streams, and rivers this Memorial Day weekend.

2 days ago

Deer Creek Reservoir...

Ladd Egan

Deer Creek, Jordanelle nearing capacity; releasing extra water

Those heading outdoors this holiday weekend will notice that many of Utah’s reservoirs are nearing capacity.

4 days ago

Big Cottonwood Creek...

Jed Boal

High mountain snow melt fills rivers and creeks as peak runoff nears

The high-elevation snowpack in Utah is melting quickly. The low-elevation and mid-elevation snow has already melted and run off into creeks and rivers.

4 days ago

Eroding banks are roped off as the Weber River swells from a melting snowpack in Fort Buenaventura...

Tamara Vaifanua

Park managers urge safety around rivers, lakes during Memorial Day weekend

Keeping people safe in and around water is a big concern for park managers this holiday weekend.

4 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Road along Nebo Loop completely washes out

A portion of the road up Payson Canyon along an area of the Nebo Loop has completely washed out.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Bridal Veil Falls remains closed; avalanche deposit creating safety hazard