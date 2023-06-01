KSL Flood Watch
UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Last of runoff is manageable Salt Lake County leaders say

Jun 1, 2023, 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Most of Utah has been concerned about the runoff for the last several weeks but it appears the remaining snowmelt will be manageable.

It was not long ago when volunteers, neighbors, and city leaders filled and laid sandbags at Sugar House Park.

Sugar House Park was also closed to cars because of the flooding.

On Thursday, city and county leaders provided an update on water flow in the county.

“In the four creeks that flow into Salt Lake City, we believe they will all be able to be managed in terms of the flow that is expected, capacity in the system,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said mild weather and crews working seven days a week combined to avoid major flooding.

“The Emigration in Red Butte Creek has already peaked, and we are seeing manageable levels anticipated in the other two creeks that come down into Salt Lake City,” Mendenhall said.

Wilson said Big Cottonwood Creek will peak next week and Little Cottonwood Creek likely the following week.

Earlier in the week Jesse Stewart, deputy director of Salt Lake City Public Utilities said earlier in the week the danger of major flooding has likely passed.

“I feel like we’re looking really good on all four creeks they come through Salt Lake City,” Stewart said.

Right now, it looks like Salt Lake City will escape any major flooding from this record-breaking snow year.

Water managers still warned residents to keep safety top of mind buy keeping pets and others from getting too close to the swift, cold water.

Debris will also continue to be a safety concern through July.

Government leaders in Utah County and Sandy have issued emergency declarations to help mitigate and respond to potential flooding from the spring runoff.

Utah County Commission Chairwoman Amelia Powers Gardner signed a declaration for the county on Tuesday, and Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski signed an emergency order Wednesday morning.

Flooding has already caused more than $10 million in damage in Utah County, according to a press release from the county.

