KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GREAT SALT LAKE

Great Salt Lake brine shrimp population increases as lake reaches healthy levels

Jun 11, 2023, 3:43 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

The Great Salt Lake on Wednesday. Utah researchers say the lake may end up gaining 6 feet between N...

The Great Salt Lake on Wednesday. Utah researchers say the lake may end up gaining 6 feet between November and the end of spring but its long-term future is still in doubt unless drastic changes are made in water consumption. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

Editor’s note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s brine shrimp industry is breathing a sigh of relief, thanks to the rising water level of the Great Salt Lake. And, so is the shrimp industry in general — and those who eat shrimp.

In fact, Tim Hawkes, vice president of the Great Salt Lake Brine Shrimp Cooperative, said if you eat shrimp anywhere in the world there’s a 50-50 chance it was fed brine shrimp from the Great Salt Lake.

“Good average number is 45% of global supply,” Hawkes told KSL NewsRadio.

He said when the lake levels dropped amid the drought, the brine shrimp were stressed from large amounts of salinity and they produced lower-quality eggs. But things have turned around.

“The conditions are much better (now that) those salinity levels have come down,” Hawkes said.

One sure sign that lake levels are rising was the recent “crane day,” an event hosted by the Utah Division of State Parks on Tuesday, where large boats were again placed in the Great Salt Lake Marina.

“It’s just so exciting to have this much water in the lake,” said Jimmy Ludlow, of Salt Lake City, who watched as the boats were reinitiated to the water. “In the fall, this was just mud through the marina here. To have this much water and know more is coming — it’s really cool.”

That said, the lake has recovered only to the level it was at in 2020.

“We’re cautiously optimistic as we move forward, but we know there’s a lot of work that remains to be done,” said Hawkes.

KSL 5 TV Live

Great Salt Lake

Farmington Bay...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Kim Bojórquez, Axios

How Utah’s record snowpack is impacting the Great Salt Lake’s shorebirds

Janice Gardner vividly remembers what it was like to venture out into the Great Salt Lake's vast wetlands as she and multiple groups of volunteers began counting shorebirds as part of the first extensive shorebird count in the area since 1995.

5 days ago

One of the boats being lowered into the Great Salt Lake marina by crane. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Boats return to Great Salt Lake waters after years of drought

An exciting and long anticipated day at the Great Salt Lake Marina as dozens of large boats finally got back into the water on Tuesday.

6 days ago

Dead mosquitos...

Mike Anderson

The downside to the record snow and runoff water: Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are likely to be a big problem this summer, thanks to all of that much-needed water we now have.

11 days ago

Great Salt Lake dust...

Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

Great Salt Lake is still blowing dangerous dust

After historic snowfall over the winter, Utahns are breathing a sigh of relief about the Great Salt Lake. But they'd better not breathe too deeply — it still is blowing an immense amount of dangerous dust pollution along the Wasatch Front.

15 days ago

Two walking near Great Salt Lake, with dusty air in horizon...

Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

Great Salt Lake is still blowing dangerous dust

After historic snowfall over the winter, Utahns are breathing a sigh of relief about the Great Salt Lake. But they’d better not breathe too deeply — it still is blowing an immense amount of dangerous dust pollution along the Wasatch Front.

22 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug discusses the ongoing investigation into the hoax school threats ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Hoax School Threats, GSL Water Levels, Smith’s Ballpark Future

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug discusses the ongoing investigation into the hoax school threats that have been circulating, this year's record-breaking moisture is impacting the water levels of the Great Salt Lake, and how the Ballpark community is getting a say in the future of the Smith's Ballpark.

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Great Salt Lake brine shrimp population increases as lake reaches healthy levels