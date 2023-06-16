KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Eagle Mountain homes cleaning up from rain, flooding

Jun 15, 2023, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:12 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – Residents of the Spring Run neighborhood in Eagle Mountain worked into the early morning hours Thursday to place sandbags and pump floodwater away from homes.

“We had water running down our driveway really bad—almost like a river,” Tyler Chorn said. “Our retaining wall actually fell down in spots from the water running down.”

The water inundated the neighborhood during a heavy rainstorm Wednesday evening. The runoff flowed down a hill above the neighborhood and overwhelmed a ditch behind the homes on Wheat Field Lane.

“It was crazy,” Chorn said. “There was a lot of water. It happened really fast.”

In addition to knocking over retaining walls, the rushing water covered backyards, filled in-ground trampolines, and started flowing into basements in the newer neighborhood that backs up to Camp Williams.

“It was about up to where the door knob is,” Chorn said of the water filling up his home’s exterior basement stairwell.

A spokesperson for Eagle Mountain City said the floodwaters impacted the properties of five homes and that two of those homes had flooded basements.

“We handed out about 600 sandbags last night,” Tyler Maffitt, the city’s communications manager said.

Maffitt said city crews responded to the neighborhood during the flooding and were able to distribute and place the sandbags with the help of about 50 neighbors.

City crews also used heavy equipment to dig a second ditch alongside the existing one in an effort to direct the water away from homes.

Maffitt said that by adding the second ditch it should be able to handle future rainstorms and that the city doesn’t expect further issues. Even so, the city is ready to dig more ditches if needed.

“Even if that ditch were to overfill we would just keep going until it wasn’t a problem and it wasn’t potentially causing hazards to homes,” Mafffitt said.

Chorn said the neighborhood stayed out until 1:30 in the morning, or later, working to keep the floodwaters out of backyards and basements.

“The community being willing to chip in and help, that’s been the biggest inspiring thing for me that we have neighbors that care,” Chorn said. “Even if they weren’t affected, they’re still willing to come out and help.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

Volunteers help to fill sandbags at Murray Park on April 29. Salt Lake County officials are setting...

Carter Williams

Utah’s runoff flood risk is all but over. What happens to all the sandbags now?

Local and state governments distributed millions of sandbags over the past few months as Utah's record snowpack rekindled fears of repeating widespread flooding in 1983, the last time the statewide snowpack reached as high as it did this year.

21 hours ago

damaged campsite...

Alex Cabrero

Several Utah campsites are closed because of snow and damage

Many families go camping on Father's Day weekend but sites normally open this time of year remain closed because of snow and damage.

2 days ago

A dump truck moving a dozens of unused sandbags for new recreational areas. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Morgan County crews clean up sandbags with plans for sand

Unused sand bags are being repurposed as flooding concerns begin to slow down in Morgan County.

3 days ago

(Utah County Sheriff’s Office)...

Alex Cabrero

Concerns mount after heavy rainfall threatens historic Camp Floyd

Normally, the small creek is maybe two inches deep. With all the rain flow, though, it flooded and covered the road.

3 days ago

Brigham Pett fishing at Pineview...

Mike Anderson

Advancements in water management help reduce flood damage

The weather is playing a significant role in minimizing our flood damage, and with a record snowpack comes record runoff.

7 days ago

(UDOT)...

Ashley Moser

Seasonal road openings delayed as UDOT works to clear record-breaking snowpack

UDOT crews have been busy working to clear seasonal routes but because of all the snow still up in the mountains, only about half of the roads are reopened.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Eagle Mountain homes cleaning up from rain, flooding