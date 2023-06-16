EDGE Homes stabilizing area where two homes slid in April

DRAPER, Utah — Two months after two homes slid into a ravine in Draper, the developer is working to stabilize the area. Edge Homes has begun the first phase of shoring up the slide zone so that they can work on a permanent fix in a couple of months.

Two excavators were at work today below Springtime Road in Hidden Canyon Estates, where the two homes slid into the ravine in late April.

“Where those homes were, they are now reinforcing those walls to stabilize that site,” said David Dobbins, city manager for Draper.

The debris from those homes still rests where it slid while Edge Homes works on a plan to safely remove it. Both homeowners had been out of their homes since last October, six months prior to the slide, due to previous concerns about the potential for slides.

Right now, the developer wants to make sure the walls won’t collapse anymore before workers get in there to work on the permanent solution. They’re installing large beams, known as soil nails, under the road, and around the walls to help hold everything in place.

“This first fix again is to stabilize the area so that crews can get down in that area to do the permanent fix. They can’t get down there until they’ve stabilized the site,” said Dobbins.

The permanent fix will involve backfilling. The city is reviewing the developer’s plans for the long-term solution, which will take a couple of months to complete once they begin.

The two homes right next to the homes that slid into the ravine are not occupied, and several other residents have left voluntarily.

Edge Homes has installed inclinometers in the area. The city manager said the readings do not show any active movement in the area right now.