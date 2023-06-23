The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Frozen fruit recalled from Target, Walmart, Whole Foods in Utah with possible Listeria contamination

Jun 22, 2023, 6:02 PM

FILE...

FILE

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

Multiple brands of frozen fruit in multiple stores has been recalled due to the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria causes fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, pain and diarrhea to healthy people it can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, the frail, elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was issued by Sunrise Growers Inc., a subsidiary of SunOpta Inc. It is believed the a third-party provided pineapple that could have been contaminated.

Products were delivered to the following Utah retailers:

  • Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023
  • Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023.
  • Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 202

The following stores also received product, but not in Utah.

  • Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023.
  • Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023
  • AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund,” FDA said.

To check lot numbers visit here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Furby is making yet another comeback. (Hasbro)...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Furby, the bug-eyed, gibberish-talking ’90s toy phenomenon, has been revived — again

Furby, the 90s toy phenomenon that divided kids and parents into opposing camps when it first hit stores and quickly became a craze, is making yet another comeback.

18 hours ago

board shows flight schedules...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage KSL TV

Travel insurance trip ups: 3 trips. 3 claims denied. What to know before you buy 

The ABC islands of the Caribbean – Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao – have been on Michael Cowley’s radar for years. 

2 days ago

two women talking at a table...

Jed Boal

Fee waiver to help Utahns clear their criminal record about to expire

Approximately one in three Utahns has a criminal record and wants that social barrier removed.  But a fee waiver that makes that process a lot more affordable ends June 30, so eligible Utahns should act now.

2 days ago

Good Humor no longer makes the Toasted Almond bar. (Good Humor/Stop&Shop)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Good Humor’s Toasted Almond bar is no more

Not since last year’s disappearance of the Choco Taco have ice cream fans been this shocked.

2 days ago

FILE: A Domino's Pizza sign is shown on July 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Get...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Domino’s will deliver your next pizza without an address

The pizza chain is launching “anywhere” delivery through its app, which lets customers get their food by dropping a pin on the map.

3 days ago

Phase 3 consturction rendering...

Karah Brackin and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

12 new restaurants and shops coming to Salt Lake International

The Salt Lake City International Airport announced Tuesday that 12 more restaurants and retail shops are moving in as part of Phase Three construction.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Frozen fruit recalled from Target, Walmart, Whole Foods in Utah with possible Listeria contamination