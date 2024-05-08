On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman creates custom designed signs, drawing inspiration from her heritage

May 8, 2024, 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Month and KSLTV is celebrating AAPI-owned businesses in Utah.

A popular way some families honor their 2024 grad is displaying a huge banner with their photo and name on it. Vania Lautaha has perfected this art in a unique way – drawing inspiration from her Samoan heritage.

It’s the busy season in the office of Talimailagi Customs.

With high school graduations in full swing, Lautaha can barely keep up with the orders she’s receiving.

“I kind of joke about it’s like my Super Bowl, right?”

In a spare bedroom in her house, she is turning out custom designs for celebrations across the Valley.

“Most of my customers are Polynesian,” Lautaha said. “I know our Polynesians will go all out and a lot of times that includes T shirts, banners, leis, it includes backdrops like eight-foot backdrops.”

She keeps her inspiration close by, her son Talimailagi, who is her only child, and the namesake of her small company that is quickly outgrowing this tiny space.

“He really is my why for everything.”

She isn’t professionally trained in this art form. She simply discovered her own unique style, and the requests started pouring in.

“I don’t use templates. I don’t, it’s not a cut and paste, like drop it in a frame type of thing. With every piece like it’s it’s so personal.”

While her son inspires her to keep creating, it was her late father who moved from Hawaii to Utah who lit the flame in her imagination.

One of the favorite things I like to do is Memorial programs. So every Memorial that I do now is really with him in mind,” Lautaha said.

Talimailagi Customs is truly a family enterprise.

“I like to tell the story.”

Celebrating all of the landmark moments in life, with Lautaha’s custom Polynesian flair.

“I feel like it’s a blessing to be able to do what I do. And sharing, it just makes it that much more special.”

More than anything, Lautaha is grateful that her 13-year-old son Tali is learning the business. He helps fill orders and earns money to use toward football fees and travel expenses.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with gas cards and bro hugs ahead of Mother’s Day

Since Mother's Day is right around the corner, Casey Scott asked them to say something nice about their moms. 

2 hours ago

If you give 12-year-old Jaxon a baseball bat and an open grass field he’ll waste no time showing ...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 12-year-old Jaxon has a passion for baseball and other sports

If you give 12-year-old Jaxon a baseball bat and an open grass field he’ll waste no time showing you how to hit a baseball like a pro. Baseball is Jaxon’s favorite sport, and it brings him joy when others want to play with him. He also loves basketball and football.

2 hours ago

Shante Johnson told KSL TV that if you feel like doing something that may seem small to show suppor...

Karah Brackin

Finding ways to show love and support during a time of heartbreak

As the state continues to honor Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser, there are ways we can all show our love and support amid heartbreak. 

3 hours ago

A toilet bowl placed on the stairs of the Capitol by members of Utah Students Unite during Zero Dis...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Auditor slams lawmakers over bathroom bill after receiving numerous ‘frivolous’ complaints

State Auditor John Dougall on Tuesday said his office has received "a significant number of frivolous complaints" in response to a controversial bathroom bill.

4 hours ago

A view of Japantown Street, with the Japanese Church of Christ in the foreground and the Delta Cent...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Downtown SLC revitalization talks fuel questions over Japantown future

Advocates for Salt Lake City’s Japantown had questions about how the future of their community factors into a downtown revitalization plan.

7 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Driver seriously injured in downtown SLC crash

One person was critically injured after they crashed into a utility pole in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Woman creates custom designed signs, drawing inspiration from her heritage