The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Costco is cracking down on sharing membership cards

Jun 28, 2023, 5:41 AM

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

NEW YORK — Some shoppers are buying Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chickens and paying at self-checkout. The problem: They aren’t all members.

Since Costco has expanded self-checkout, the company has noticed that non-members have been sneaking in to use membership cards that don’t belong to them. The warehouse club retailer will now ask for shoppers’ membership cards along with a photo ID to use the self-checkout registers – the same policy as regular checkout lanes.

“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” Costco said in a statement.

Costco has around 120 million members, making it one of the largest membership clubs in the world. Costco members pay either $60 for a regular membership or $120 for an executive card every year to shop at clubs.

This membership model is crucial to Costco’s business, with the fees helping boost the company’s profit and offset expenses. The company has not raised the cost of its membership since 2017, despite rivals such as Amazon and Sam’s Club raising their membership fees.

Any changes to membership growth could hurt Costco.

“The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, increase the penetration of Executive membership, and sustain high renewal rates materially influences our profitability,” Costco says routinely in its annual filings.

Netflix has also recently cracked down on members sharing passwords.

The streaming giant previously turned a blind eye to password sharing because it was fueling growth, but all those non-paying members were hurting Netflix’s bottom line. It previously estimated that more than 100 million households worldwide share an account.

Early results indicate that Netflix’s new policy is paying off. The streaming service has seen its biggest jump in new subscriber sign-ups as a result of the crackdown since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when people were stuck at home binging content on the platform.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Associated Press

Couple arrested in fatal fentanyl overdoses at Hawaii hotel room

Authorities in Hawaii have arrested a man and woman they say supplied the fentanyl in a mass overdose in a room at an oceanfront hotel that left two people dead.

1 day ago

Ryan Mallett warms up for the Baltimore Ravens in December 2017. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Networ...

Jamiel Lynch and Kevin Dotson

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dies in apparent drowning in Florida at 35

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday in an apparent drowning off a Florida beach, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

1 day ago

Ronnie Sharp, left, and Joshua Harris escaped the Henry County Jail through a skylight, authorities...

Amy Simonson and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

2 Tennessee inmates have been captured after they broke out through a jail ceiling, authorities say

Two escaped inmates in northwestern Tennessee have been captured after they broke out of jail through a skylight, law enforcement said.

1 day ago

United Airlines flight...

Chris Isidore and Jordan Valinsky, CNN

More than 7,000 US flights delayed or canceled after severe storms

Claude Ronnie Msowoya and his family spent three days trying to get to Johannesburg, South Africa, only to be forced to return home by train, without his baggage.

1 day ago

Julian Sands...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and '90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday.

1 day ago

U.S. Forest Service crew members put tree branches into a wood chipper as they prepare the area for...

Matthew Brown, Terry Chea, Caleb Diehl and Camille Fassett, Associated Press

US push to lower wildfire risk across the West stumbles in places

Using chainsaws, heavy machinery and controlled burns, the Biden administration is trying to turn the tide on worsening wildfires in the U.S. West through a multi-billion dollar cleanup of forests choked with dead trees and undergrowth.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Costco is cracking down on sharing membership cards