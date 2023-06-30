The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

‘Super excited’: Provo River back to normal flows just in time for holiday weekend

Jun 29, 2023, 7:27 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — River guides are calling it perfect timing for the 4th of July holiday weekend after the Provo River suddenly dropped to normal levels.

“It couldn’t be better timing for us,” said Carson Myers, a manager for High Country Adventure. “We’ve been dying to get back to tubing for the entire summer.”

As recently as Sunday, High County Adventure’s parking lot and raft take-out area were under a few inches of water. Since then, there has been a drastic reduction in the water coming out of Deer Creek Reservoir.

“Everyone’s been super excited,” Myers expressed. “All of our guides are super excited that the water’s back down to normal levels. Everything’s just safer, easier, and better for everybody.”

Explosives blow out ice bridge over Provo River

Provo River peaked on Sunday at nearly 1,800 cubic feet per second. Now, the river is flowing between 400 and 600 CFS, according to Provo Public Works engineer Jared Penrod.

Penrod added that the flows are now within the normal range for the river below Deer Creek and that typical summer water activities along the river shouldn’t have any issues.

Even with the high temperatures this weekend, Penrod said the snowmelt is mostly over and they’re not expecting any increases in runoff. Until now, the swift water made it so High Country Adventure voluntarily paused tube rentals because of safety concerns.

River guides and floaters getting ready to go back into the waters. (KSL TV)

“While the water was high, we just did a lot of guided rafting, keeping people safe,” Myers said. “But now that the water’s back down, it’s a lot more manageable for people that don’t have the experience that our guides do, and they can get down the river super easily by themselves.”

They’re celebrating a return to normal water levels and normal business for the 4th of July weekend and have started renting out tubes again. They hope the crowds return and remind everyone floating in the river on their own that it’s the law to wear lifejackets.

“All the snowmelt’s finally done, so I think we’re ready to go!”

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The 'what3words' app being used. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Hikers, mountain bikers, encouraged to download ‘what3words’ location app

Two Utah cities are trying to spread the word about a location app that helps search and rescue teams quickly find people who need help.

2 days ago

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists. (K...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Moab police investigate rash of mountain bike thefts

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists.

3 days ago

A player's shadow is seen during a game of pickleball on April 12, in Bethesda, Maryland. (Kevin Di...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Pickleball injuries may cost Americans nearly $400 million this year

Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, is taking a toll on players’ wrists, legs and shoulders. And it’s especially popular with injury-prone seniors, which is driving up the cost burden.

3 days ago

(Shelby Lofton)...

Shelby Lofton and Madison Swenson, KSL TV

Kayakers: Temporary bridge over Weber River is too low, dangerous

The height of a temporary bridge over the Weber River is concerning for people floating in the water. They're worried about safety ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

4 days ago

A Great Basin Rattlesnake...

Mike Stapley for KSL.com 

Hogle Zoo employs variety of safety protocols to keep venomous reptiles, spiders

Employees at Utah's Hogle Zoo participate in rigorous training and are required to follow exact protocols to keep venomous creatures from contact with the public.

5 days ago

Boat on Pineview Reservoir...

Mike Anderson

Deputies enforce safety first on Utah’s lakes

Law enforcement is urging people to stay safe on the water now that the heat is starting to draw bigger crowds out to Utah's lakes.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

‘Super excited’: Provo River back to normal flows just in time for holiday weekend