Adams Canyon completed renovation project celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

LAYTON — It won’t be long before a whole lot of people are headed up the Adams Canyon Trail that can take you to waterfalls and the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

Some major upgrades to one of Davis County’s most popular trailheads are now in place, making the area more accessible. And there’s also an added safety message at Adams Canyon.

“It’s a wonderful hike. It’s a beautiful place to be,” Tyrone Hipwell said.

Hipwell knows it because of how much his daughter loved Adams Canyon.

“She had a lot of anxiety. She struggled with depression,” Hipwell said, “And this is a place where she found solace.”

But Lexy Hipwell, at just 18 years old, slipped and fell in September of 2016. Search and rescue crews looked for her, later bringing her body back down to her family.

Some of Lexy’s pictures now adorn the informational displays.

A ribbon-cutting on Friday opened up a series of improvements. A large parking lot, bathrooms with flushing toilets, a bike repair spot, and a hydration station for people and dogs.

“I think this goes to show you that when governments work together, exactly what you can come out with,” Bob Stevenson, Davis County Commissioner, said.

It’s a joint project between Layton City, Davis County, and the Utah Department of Transportation, with funds set aside for local transportation projects.

Part of the reason for all those improvements down below is because Hipwell and many others want people to be safer and more prepared as they come up here.

“Our goal and our desire is to help people through difficult times and to be able to be reunited with their families, or return safely to the trailhead,” Jared Sano, 2nd vice commander of Davis County Search and Rescue said.

Sano will be here a lot, hopefully a little less if people follow those simple steps to take water, wear the right foot gear and know where you’re going, for starters.

Still, Sano adds they’re always happy to help.

Which is why Hipwell’s family is grateful for what they did for his family at the most difficult time

“They’re always there for us. They were a major component of bringing our family back together,” Hipwell said.