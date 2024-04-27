On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Adams Canyon completed renovation project celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Apr 26, 2024, 7:42 PM | Updated: 7:56 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON —  It won’t be long before a whole lot of people are headed up the Adams Canyon Trail that can take you to waterfalls and the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

Some major upgrades to one of Davis County’s most popular trailheads are now in place, making the area more accessible. And there’s also an added safety message at Adams Canyon.

“It’s a wonderful hike. It’s a beautiful place to be,” Tyrone Hipwell said.

Hipwell knows it because of how much his daughter loved Adams Canyon.

“She had a lot of anxiety. She struggled with depression,” Hipwell said, “And this is a place where she found solace.”

But Lexy Hipwell, at just 18 years old, slipped and fell in September of 2016. Search and rescue crews looked for her, later bringing her body back down to her family.

Some of Lexy’s pictures now adorn the informational displays.

A ribbon-cutting on Friday opened up a series of improvements. A large parking lot, bathrooms with flushing toilets, a bike repair spot, and a hydration station for people and dogs.

Layton Mayor Joy Petro joins in cutting the ribbon following Adams Canyon's renovations. (Mike Anderson, KSL) Ribbon cutting takes place at Adams Canyon Trailhead (Mike Anderson, KSL) Crowd gathers to watch ribbon cutting ceremony (Mike Anderson, KSL) Attendees look at Adams Canyon informational panels (Mike Anderson, KSL) Tyrone Hipwell at Adams Canyon ribbon cutting ceremony (Mike Anderson, KSL) Lexy Hipwell (Courtesy Tyrone Hipwell) A view of the Adams Canyon trail (Mike Anderson, KSL) View of the bottom of Adams Canyon trail (Mike Anderson, KSL) Safety information panel at Adams Canyon trailhead (Mike Anderson, KSL) Bike repair station at the trailhead (Mike Anderson, KSL) New parking lot at Adams Canyon (Mike Anderson, KSL) Bathrooms at the trailhead (Mike Anderson, KSL) Water station at the trailhead (Mike Anderson, KSL)

“I think this goes to show you that when governments work together, exactly what you can come out with,” Bob Stevenson, Davis County Commissioner, said.

It’s a joint project between Layton City, Davis County, and the Utah Department of Transportation, with funds set aside for local transportation projects.

Part of the reason for all those improvements down below is because Hipwell and many others want people to be safer and more prepared as they come up here.

“Our goal and our desire is to help people through difficult times and to be able to be reunited with their families, or return safely to the trailhead,” Jared Sano, 2nd vice commander of Davis County Search and Rescue said.

Sano will be here a lot, hopefully a little less if people follow those simple steps to take water, wear the right foot gear and know where you’re going, for starters.

Still, Sano adds they’re always happy to help.

Which is why Hipwell’s family is grateful for what they did for his family at the most difficult time

“They’re always there for us. They were a major component of bringing our family back together,” Hipwell said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The Dry Wash area where the Washington County Water Conservancy is planning to build a new reservoi...

Alex Cabrero

Ivins residents are concerned about location of planned water reservoir

Some residents in the Ivins area are worried that new water reservoir would ruin an outdoor space everyone enjoys.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Water safety tips as summer swim season approaches

With the weather warming up, experts want you to spring into water safety to keep you and your family safe.

1 day ago

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Mark Jones

What Utah hunters should know about upcoming spring turkey hunts

Spring turkey hunts are about to get underway in Utah. And the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there is still time to purchase a permit. 

2 days ago

One of the tennis courts that used to be available to the public but now closed due to repeated van...

Debbie Worthen

Some Salt Lake high school facilities closed to the public due to irresponsible dog owners

The Granite School District says irresponsible dog owners are forcing the closure of some high school tennis courts that used to be open to the public.

3 days ago

With warmer weather in the forecast, that means more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. But that ...

Brianna Chavez

Utah County search and rescue crews encouraging hikers to be prepared this spring

With warmer weather in the forecast, that means more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. But that could come at a cost if you're not prepared.

4 days ago

Alta resort...

Eliza Pace and Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV

Utah’s ski industry contributed $1.94 billion in nonresident visitor spending during the 2022/23 season

Out of state visitors spent a record of $1.94 billion at Utah ski areas during the 2022/2023 ski season, according to data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. 

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Adams Canyon completed renovation project celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony