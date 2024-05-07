On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Utah ski resorts remain open for two more weeks

May 7, 2024, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Skier descends at Snowbird (Courtesy Snowbird)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — May snowstorms are allowing some ski resorts to prolong their season.

Snowbird announced an adjustment in their closing date on Facebook Tuesday following the most recent snowstorms. The resort will continue operations through May 12, then switch to weekend-only operations through Memorial Day or as long as weather permits.

 

Brighton Resort closed regular operations on April 28, but reopens for The Meltdown May 3 until May 19.

The Meltdown event takes place off of Crest 6, where terrain parks are built for riders to enjoy the end of their season. “There will be plenty of corduroy and groomers to shred too,” according to Brighton’s website.

Solitude Mountain Resort’s closing day is set for May 12.

Ski Utah’s resort closing schedule

  • Alta – Closed April 21
  • Beaver Mountain – Closed April 7
  • Brian Head – Temporarily closed, reopening May 10 – May 12
  • Brighton – Open for the Meltdown May 3-19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
  • Cherry Peak – Closed April 13
  • Deer Valley Resort – Closed April 21
  • Eagle Point – Closed April 7
  • Nordic Valley – Closed March 24
  • Park City Mountain – Closed April 22
  • Powder Mountain – Closed April 7
  • Snowbasin – Closed April 28
  • Snowbird – Open through Memorial Day
  • Solitude – May 12
  • Sundance – Closed April 7
  • Woodward Park City – Closed April 28

Utah ski resorts remain open for two more weeks