Utah ski resorts remain open for two more weeks

SALT LAKE CITY — May snowstorms are allowing some ski resorts to prolong their season.

Snowbird announced an adjustment in their closing date on Facebook Tuesday following the most recent snowstorms. The resort will continue operations through May 12, then switch to weekend-only operations through Memorial Day or as long as weather permits.

Brighton Resort closed regular operations on April 28, but reopens for The Meltdown May 3 until May 19.

The Meltdown event takes place off of Crest 6, where terrain parks are built for riders to enjoy the end of their season. “There will be plenty of corduroy and groomers to shred too,” according to Brighton’s website.

Solitude Mountain Resort’s closing day is set for May 12.

🚨Powder Alert🚨 9 inches in the past 24 hours & 21 inches in the past 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/TEybgxvIZG — Solitude Mountain Resort (@SolitudeMTN) May 7, 2024

Ski Utah’s resort closing schedule

Alta – Closed April 21

Beaver Mountain – Closed April 7

Brian Head – Temporarily closed, reopening May 10 – May 12

Brighton – Open for the Meltdown May 3-19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily

Cherry Peak – Closed April 13

Deer Valley Resort – Closed April 21

Eagle Point – Closed April 7

Nordic Valley – Closed March 24

Park City Mountain – Closed April 22

Powder Mountain – Closed April 7

Snowbasin – Closed April 28

Snowbird – Open through Memorial Day

Solitude – May 12

Sundance – Closed April 7

Woodward Park City – Closed April 28