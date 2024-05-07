On the Site:
Despite life-saving efforts, hiker dies at Zion National Park

May 6, 2024, 7:02 PM

Despite life-saving efforts, a hiker died at Scout Lookout on the West Rim Trail Monday, May 6, 202...

Despite life-saving efforts, a hiker died at Scout Lookout on the West Rim Trail Monday, May 6, 2024, at Zion National Park. (Taylor Jaimee Creasey)

(Taylor Jaimee Creasey)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SPRINGDALE — A man died in Zion National Park’s Scout Lookout Monday, apparently while hiking.

Park officials said a report was made of an unresponsive hiker, and rangers at Scout Lookout responded, performed CPR, and provided emergency medical care for nearly 90 minutes before medical personnel stopped life-saving efforts. A consulting doctor pronounced the man dead. His age is not yet known, and his identity has not been released.

Despite life-saving efforts, a hiker died Monday, May 6, 2024, at Zion National Park. (Taylor Jaimee Creasey) Despite life-saving efforts, a hiker died at Scout Lookout on the West Rim Trail Monday, May 6, 2024, at Zion National Park. (Taylor Jaimee Creasey)

The West Rim Trail closed temporarily for life-saving and rescue efforts but has opened again. Scout Lookout is listed as a strenuous hike on the West Rim Trail that gains 1,000 feet above the canyon floor in a series of switchbacks.

Park officials said more than 33 people responded to try to help the hiker and thanked Intermountain Life Flight for its support.

The death will be investigated by Utah’s medical examiner’s office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Park Service.

