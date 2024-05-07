Despite life-saving efforts, hiker dies at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE — A man died in Zion National Park’s Scout Lookout Monday, apparently while hiking.

Park officials said a report was made of an unresponsive hiker, and rangers at Scout Lookout responded, performed CPR, and provided emergency medical care for nearly 90 minutes before medical personnel stopped life-saving efforts. A consulting doctor pronounced the man dead. His age is not yet known, and his identity has not been released.

The West Rim Trail closed temporarily for life-saving and rescue efforts but has opened again. Scout Lookout is listed as a strenuous hike on the West Rim Trail that gains 1,000 feet above the canyon floor in a series of switchbacks.

Park officials said more than 33 people responded to try to help the hiker and thanked Intermountain Life Flight for its support.

The death will be investigated by Utah’s medical examiner’s office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Park Service.