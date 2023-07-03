The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Bit n’ Spur Rodeo celebrates special needs cowboys and cowgirls

Jul 3, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:39 pm

Aubrey Shafer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — The Bit n’ Spur Rodeo in Grantsville kicked off Saturday in a very special way.

A large crowd gathered in the Desert Peak Complex, lining up for stick horse races, tractor rides, livestock, roping, and a popular mechanical bull. These events were all part of the 2nd Annual Bit n’ Spur Special Needs Rodeo.

Kelsey Dorman came with her brother Mark Matthews.

“It’s really fun to see all the kids having fun, and especially Mark. He gets along with everybody, and he has a smile that just lights up the world,” Dorman said.

Matthews got to be a cowboy for a day. Getting up on a horse, he shouted for joy and waved proudly to his family in the stands. He couldn’t stop smiling as he was led around the arena.

Mark Matthews receiving a belt buckle that was donated by the local community. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

These are the moments that directors Marisa and Chad Woolsey have worked hard to create.

“They are smiling. They’re having fun. Their families are watching them. They’re competing. They’re doing their best. It’s just a day about them,” Chad said.

With each event, these special cowboys and cowgirls took center stage and enjoyed every minute of it.

“It gives them an opportunity to really shine and to experience different abilities that they have that they may not have known that they had. And it allows them to be a champion,” Marisa said.

This was Tanna Sundberg’s second year attending, and she came as royalty this time. She proudly wore her Rodeo Queen sash and showed off her crown. She and her mom, Carol Agnew, loved everything about the rodeo.

“It’s so much fun for them, whether they’re in a wheelchair or they don’t understand what they’re doing. It just doesn’t matter. Everyone is here to support them and they have a blast. That’s what it’s all about,” Agnew said.

Tanna Sundberg with her mother Marisa Woolsey. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

Tearing up, Marisa Woolsey expressed how special this event was, “it has helped give not just myself a purpose, but others in our community.”

This year, the community showed their love and support by donating 300 of their own buckles to be awarded to each rodeo participant.

“People are giving up their real championship buckles to pass them on to other champions,” Chad explained.

At the end of the day, everyone, including Matthews and Sundberg, received a medal and got to pick their own championship buckle. Both cheers and tears accompanied the awards; the champions’ joy was contagious.

“Tears of joy,” Agnew said.

“I just, I hope that they leave with memories that last a lifetime,” Woolsey added through watering eyes.

The buckles were such a success the Rodeo plans on asking for donations again next year.

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

FILE (Keith Johnson, Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

UTA begins ‘Bus Scavenger Hunt’ for Twilight Concert V.I.P. tickets

Utah's Transit Authority is promoting the state's Clear the Air Challenge with a bus scavenger hunt. 

2 days ago

The spires of the historic Slat Lake Temple (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ invites Utah young single adults to unique summer conference

For the first time, all young single adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the Utah area are invited to the same conference.

2 days ago

David Wright, general manager at Area 51 Fireworks in Chesterfield, N.H. helps ring out a customer ...

Associated Press

What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions

The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.

2 days ago

A sign warns that fire danger is high in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains that border Albuquer...

Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

US forest managers urge revelers to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some say not so fast

U.S. Forest Service managers are urging people in the drought-stricken Southwest to forgo the fireworks this July Fourth, suggesting instead that cans of red, white and blue Silly String could be used to celebrate.

3 days ago

A treasure chest filled with $20,000 is pictured during a press conference in the Best Buy parking ...

Alex Cabrero

$25,000 Utah Treasure Hunt is still on six weeks after first clue

Weeks after the first clue for the Utah Treasure Hunt was released, the $25,000 cash prize is still waiting to be found.

3 days ago

A small American flag is illuminated by fireworks on July 4, 2022. Dozens of Utah cities will celeb...

Jenny Carpenter, KSL.com

Here’s where to watch fireworks in Utah this Fourth of July

Here's where you can see fireworks this 4th of July around the state.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Bit n’ Spur Rodeo celebrates special needs cowboys and cowgirls