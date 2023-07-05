UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Families of those killed in the Parkland school shooting can tour the site starting today

Jul 5, 2023, 6:50 AM

Flowers, candles and mementos sit outside one of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Dougla...

Flowers, candles and mementos sit outside one of the makeshift memorials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Some families of those killed in the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school will get to visit the site beginning Wednesday, the Broward County state attorney’s office said.

At their request, some families and surviving victims will be given private, individual tours inside the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the office said. The building was the scene of the deadliest US high school shooting, in which 17 people, including 14 students, were killed and 17 others were injured on Valentine’s Day.

Gena and Tom Hoyer, the parents of slain student Luke Hoyer, plan to go, said their attorney David Brill.

“As Gena compellingly put it: ‘It’s going to be agony, but I need to go where my sweet Lukey Bear took his last breath and went to heaven. I brought him into this world and as a mom, I need to be where he left it,’” Brill said in an email to CNN.

The three-story building has been preserved pending two trials connected to the February 14, 2018, shooting, which ignited a wave of student-led protests against America’s scourge of school shootings – a scourge that continues. About 200 shootings have happened at K-12 campuses since the Parkland killings, according to a CNN tally.

Jurors in the death penalty trial of the gunman toured the building last year, followed by a group of reporters who described a scene stuck in time: Valentine’s Day gifts and cards, students’ notes and assignments were left behind, and the reporters saw bloodstains and bullet holes. Fragments of broken glass crunched beneath the reporters’ feet, they said.

The second trial concluded last week, when a jury acquitted Scot Peterson, the school resource officer who stayed outside during the attack, of felony child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury. Peterson’s defense attorney wanted jurors to see the exterior of the building, while prosecutors wanted them to see both the outside and inside.

The judge decided against sending jurors.

Prosecutors, law enforcement officers and victim advocates will conduct the tours. It has been preserved since the shooting, the state attorney’s office said.

Public access will not be allowed during the visits, which are expected to be conducted over a couple of weeks.

After the tours are completed, the building will be returned to Broward County Public Schools, which will handle the “process for all of the other staff members and former students who were present on the day of the mass shooting,” the state attorney’s office said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory spe...

Associated Press

Injunction blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’

A judge prohibited several federal agencies of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech."

7 hours ago

People are seen at Field 3 at Robert Moses State Park in West Islip, N.Y., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. T...

Associated Press

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island beaches

Two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four...

Associated Press

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed, with a lawyer saying it should be perserved until trial is held for the man charged in the deaths.

1 day ago

fireworks injuries study...

Associated Press

Firework explosions in Michigan killed 1 woman and injured 9 other people

Fireworks explosions in adjacent counties in western Michigan have left at least one woman dead and nine others with injuries from critical to minor.

1 day ago

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated...

Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, sources say

A preliminary test has shown that a suspicious substance found at the White House on Sunday was cocaine.

1 day ago

The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads

Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Families of those killed in the Parkland school shooting can tour the site starting today