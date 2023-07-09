UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Swarm of grasshoppers on weather radar was actually reflective material from Nevada air force base, NWS says

Jul 8, 2023, 6:36 PM | Updated: 7:44 pm

The NWS map of the blue cluster moving across Utah. (NWS)...

The NWS map of the blue cluster moving across Utah. (NWS)

(NWS)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — What was believed to be a swarm of grasshoppers on weather radar was chaff, according to the U.S. National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Saturday, the weather service noticed stories about a June 21 weather radar video showing a large blue cluster traveling across Utah’s West Desert.

“After further investigation, we’ve determined that the most likely cause of the signature on (June 21) was chaff originating from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada,” stated the NWS Facebook post.

The NWS said that chaff is a reflective substance that the military can deploy to confuse missile radars, along with weather radars like the ones from the NWS.

“We apologize for the error when we were originally asked about this, as the appearance of insects and chaff can have some similar characteristics, which lead to the error in the original analysis,” stated the post.

On June 30, KSL TV reported on a large swarm of grasshoppers that appeared in Tooele, terrorizing farmers and locals in the area.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early...

Associated Press

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights

22 hours ago

Bear Lake's changing blue color...

Mike Anderson

Environmental problems could change the blue at Bear Lake

There might be a change in the usual bright turquoise we're used to seeing at Bear Lake. While it’s a temporary change, it may be a sign of a bigger problem.

3 days ago

...

Jeffrey Dahdah

DWR releases 1,000 native fish into Weber River

A natural resource conservation effort eight yeas coming culminated Wednesday along the Weber River.

3 days ago

US Magnesium plant...

Mike Anderson

Study seeks causes for air pollution in Great Salt Lake area

A new study is taking a close look at air pollution around the Wasatch Front, and chemicals found in The Great Salt Lake.

4 days ago

Pictured here are seedlings planted by Extinction Rebellion climate activists on a golf course in G...

Laura Paddison, CNN

Climate activists block golf course holes with seedlings and cement to protest water use

Climate activists have targeted 10 golf courses around Spain, plugging up holes to protest the amount of water used to maintain these courses as the country is gripped by a severe drought.

5 days ago

Chopper 5 vew of the Great Salt Lake....

Carter Williams

How much did Utah’s record snowpack help the Great Salt Lake?

The lake appears to have maxed out at about 4,194 feet elevation after this year's record snowpack.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Swarm of grasshoppers on weather radar was actually reflective material from Nevada air force base, NWS says