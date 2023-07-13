UTAH FIREWATCH
Missing trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park creek

Jul 12, 2023, 6:18 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Yosemite National Park in California near Tunnel View of Bridal Veil Falls and Yosemite Valley on July 7, 2023.

Yosemite National Park in California near Tunnel View of Bridal Veil Falls and Yosemite Valley on July 7, 2023. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)

(Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)

BY Associated Press

BY


YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)

Hayden T. Klemenok vanished July 2 while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls, the National Park Service said in a statement.

He went missing shortly after entering Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, the service said. That section of the creek is about a dozen miles (20 kilometers) south of Yosemite Valley and features a series of waterfalls and cascades that plunge hundreds of feet.

Klemenok’s body was found Sunday and recovered Monday. How he died remains under investigation, said Scott Gediman, a spokesperson with Yosemite National Park.

“The cause of death is currently presumed to be accidental drowning.” Kelmenok’s sister, Taylor McKinnie, said in a statement posted on Facebook. She didn’t immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.

Klemenok’s parents told The San Francisco Chronicle that his friends said the day of the accident was hot and the 24-year-old from Petaluma, California, had gotten down on all fours to wet his face, but his hands slipped and he went into the water.

“It’s the worst experience any parent or family should go through,” Michelle Klemenok said.

California authorities have been warning the public that rivers, streams and lakes are extremely dangerous this year because of the massive runoff. The water is so cold that a person can lose muscle control within minutes, officials say.

Despite the warnings, there have been repeated Bay Area News Group, which has been tracking reports from local authorities.

