Cyber-attackers demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars from West Jordan City last month

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan city officials confirmed the city was hit by a cyber-attack in June.

The attackers demanded several hundred thousand dollars in ransom, but the city did not pay. In a statement, the city said it had cyber security insurance.

The attack affected the city’s information technology infrastructure.

“As a result, the city’s phone system and certain online services experienced an outage. This cyber security incident did not impact vital city services, including public safety dispatch and response, the delivery of safe drinking water, permitting, and inspections,” the statement read.

The attack also caused a delay in getting out utility bills. The city said residents will get a June and July bill within a short window of time. It also extended payment deadlines and waived late fees.

The city said it does not retain any financial or sensitive information about residents on its systems.

“Protecting the data entrusted to the city and fulfilling its commitment to residents and customers is of utmost importance. At this time, we can state with relative confidence that all personal identifiable information is secure,” the statement said.

West Jordan is working with a cybersecurity firm to restore the systems but there is no indication on when that will be completed.

The city said it sent out an email to residents within a week of the incident.