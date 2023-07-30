UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

American nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti

Jul 30, 2023, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:37 pm

American nurse Alix Dorsainvil...

American nurse, Alix Dorsainvil, and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization she works for. (CNN)

(CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER LAW AND AARON PELLISH, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization she works for.

Alix Dorsainvil, wife of El Roi Haiti Director Sandro Dorsainvil, and their child were reportedly abducted Thursday morning, according to a statement on El Roi Haiti’s website.

The two were taken while serving in their community ministry on El Roi Haiti’s campus near capital city Port-au-Prince, the post read.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus,” the statement said.

Dorsainvil, originally a nurse from New Hampshire, moved to Haiti after her husband invited her to a Haitian school to provide nursing care for the children, Dorsainvil said in a video on the organization’s website.

US authorities are aware of the abductions and are working with Haitian authorities and U.S. government interagency partners, according to a statement given to CNN by a State Department spokesperson.

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” the spokesperson said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A light on top of a police car...

Associated Press

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

14 hours ago

Donald Trump...

MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that the network's referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

14 hours ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene...

Associated Press

The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot

“Barbie” leads the box office over “Oppenheimer" by over 40 million dollars.

14 hours ago

In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi ...

Associated Press

In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi

Police in the Southern California city of Burbank found a bear sitting in a Jacuzzi behind a home in a residential neighborhood.

2 days ago

In this photo provided by the Humane Society of Hobart, Ind., a dog suffering from heat-related inj...

John O'Connor, Associated Press

8 dogs died from extreme heat in the Midwest during unairconditioned drive

Authorities say at least eight dogs died of heat-related injuries after being transported in the back of an uncooled cargo van through northern Indiana.

2 days ago

FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a b...

Associated Press

Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

American nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti