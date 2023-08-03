UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

State leaders launch media campaign on the dangers of social media

Aug 3, 2023, 3:25 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — State leaders launched a new campaign Tuesday aimed at unmasking the dangers of social media.

Gov. Spencer Cox is leading the charge to hold companies like TikTok accountable.

The governor isn’t backing down from this battle. It’s a personal one because it affects kids. 

New ads rolled out Tuesday showing how social media addiction can devastate a young person’s life and what steps parents can take to protect them.

Cox and health leaders released these powerful messages on social media – a platform that a third of teens 13-17 years old use “almost constantly”, according to the U.S Surgeon General’s Advisory. 

“It’s really important to meet people where they are,” Cox said.  “Social media isn’t inherently good or bad it’s how we use it and the content.” 

He drew on troubling data:

  • 88% of parents say social media has a detrimental impact on children’s mental health and well-being. (Social Media Survey)
  • Mental illness in teens increased between 50% and 150% (2009-2019) (Jonathon Haldt)
  • Young adults who use social media are three times as likely to suffer from depression. (University of Utah Health study)

These stats play into the governor’s decision to enact laws limiting how children can use social media and hold companies like TikTok accountable.

Back in March Cox signed a bill that requires minors to obtain the consent of a guardian before joining social media platforms, marking the most aggressive step yet by state or federal lawmakers to protect kids online.

“The algorithms are bad, the addictive qualities of social media are bad and so that’s what we’re trying to do,” Aimee Winder Newton with the Office of Families said. “These kids are getting exposed to pornography to predators, bullying to body image issues.”

She said parents don’t have all the answers. She hopes this campaign will help them set better boundaries with their kids. 

“Less phone time. Let’s have better human connections and more time with each other than being on our devices every day,” she said. 

Cox said he doesn’t allow his 16-year-old daughter to have social media.

In December he issued an executive order prohibiting the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices.

The order states that agency or agency employees may not, on any state-owned electronic device, download or use the TikTok app or visit the TikTok website in a browser.

He wants families to come up with a plan on how to manage technology.

He also shared with us that he is planning to sue more social media platforms. 

The campaign – which will also include billboard displays – runs through Spring 2024. The Utah Legislature appropriated $500,000 and the Utah Department of Commerce contributed $750,000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

Morgan Treft saw Taylor Swift's concert in Seattle and tried to buy tickets for another show. (Phot...

Ashley Moser

Hackers take over Utah man’s Facebook, scam buyers into fake Taylor Swift tickets

Scammers are taking advantage of the Taylor Swift frenzy, hacking Facebook accounts and attempting to sell fake concert tickets.

2 days ago

A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in d...

David Klepper, Associated Press

X sues nonprofit highlighting site’s hate speech

A nonprofit organization that researches links between social media, hate and extremism has been sued by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

3 days ago

A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in d...

Associated Press

Brightly flashing ‘X’ sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter’s headquarters

A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.

3 days ago

One of the scam accounts trying to impersonate Big Deluxe Tattoo (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City tattoo shop warns of impersonator social media profiles and scams

A local tattoo shop is warning people about impersonator social media accounts after potential clients were swindled out of hundreds to thousands of dollars.

8 days ago

Gov. Spencer Cox is joined at the podium by Attorney General Sean Reyes as they take questions abou...

Kate Davis, KSL NewsRadio

Gov. Cox and AG Reyes announce legal filing against TikTok

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced a legal filing against the social media company TikTok on Tuesday.

10 days ago

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo fo...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird

Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

State leaders launch media campaign on the dangers of social media