POLITICS

PACT Act: Wednesday deadline to apply for backdated benefits

Aug 8, 2023, 12:36 PM

The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City is pictured ...

The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans diagnosed with health conditions related to exposure to toxic hazards have until Wednesday, Aug. 9, to apply for benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, per the PACT Act.

Those who served on active duty, did not receive a dishonorable discharge, and have illnesses related to exposure to environmental hazards can file claims for compensation under the PACT Act. Disability compensation payments from the VA are paid monthly and are tax-free, according to the VA’s website.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances, according to VA.gov.

The act extends the list of health conditions that are assumed to have been caused by exposure to hazardous chemicals.

Veterans can file a claim for compensation online. They also have the option to submit an intent to file form.

Those who served on active duty at locations not listed on the website are still eligible to apply. However. the VA requires more evidence supporting their claim.

According to Deseret News, President Biden will address the PACT Act during his visit to Utah later this week.

