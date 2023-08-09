UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Aug 9, 2023, 11:47 AM

(@realDonaldTrump/Twitter)...

(@realDonaldTrump/Twitter)

(@realDonaldTrump/Twitter)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


(AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter’s claim that it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned.

X, the San Francisco-based platform formerly known as Twitter, sent an automated reply to a request for comment, saying it would respond soon.

Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

The filing says prosecutors got the search warrant directing Twitter to produce information on Trump’s account after a court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.” The government also obtained a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting Twitter from disclosing the search warrant, the filing says.

The court found that disclosing the warrant could risk that Trump would “would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior,” the filing says.

Twitter objected to the nondisclosure agreement, saying four days after the compliance deadline that it would not produce any of the account information, according to the ruling. The judges write that Twitter “did not question the validity of the search warrant” but argued that the nondisclosure agreement was a violation of the First Amendment and wanted the court to assess the legality of the agreement before it handed any information over.

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Smith has charged Trump, in an indictment unsealed last week, with conspiring to subvert the will of voters and cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, a Republican, has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress’ certification of Biden’s win.

Trump says he is innocent and has portrayed the investigation as political motivated. His legal team has indicated it will argue that Trump was relying on the advice of lawyers around him in 2020 and had the right to challenge an election he believed was rigged.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment on the warrant or what it sought.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Brittany Tichenor-Cox, holds a photo of her daughter, Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, during an in...

Larry D. Curtis

Izzy Tichenor’s family, Davis School District reach settlement in bullying lawsuit

The family of 10-year-old Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, who died by suicide in 2021, has reached a $2 million settlement with Davis School District.

2 days ago

Handcuffs...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah man pleads guilty to torturing animal, posting video on YouTube

A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of animal torture and posting videos of the torture on YouTube.

2 days ago

While building with pillars...

Tad Walch, Deseret News

Court reinstates James Huntsman’s lawsuit for return of tithing he paid as a Latter-day Saint

In a split decision, an appeals court on Monday reinstated part of the case of a man seeking the return of tithing he paid to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

2 days ago

A mug shot of Glendell Clark from 2017. (Salt Lake County Jail)...

Daniella Rivera

Convicted child sex offender facing new charges arrested after KSL Investigation

A man convicted of raping a child in Louisiana now faces new charges of sexually abusing a child in Utah and failing to register as a sex offender.

3 days ago

ormer President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reag...

Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

A federal judge has tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him.

3 days ago

Police responded to threats of shots fired at Ogden High School in Ogden on March 29. Through a $3 ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Utah Board of Education awards $3M contract to company for AI gun detection tech

Utah-based AEGIX announced a partnership with ZeroEyes to bring artificial intelligence to the fight against school shootings.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account