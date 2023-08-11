Man shot, woman arrested following fight over parking spot

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and a woman was booked into jail following an argument over a parking spot in an alley, Salt Lake police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight on Friday morning, at 369 S. 940 West. Police said they responded to a report that shots had been fired and located two people “with bruising and abrasions consistent with a fight,” according to a jail booking affidavit. It states that a bullet hole was found in the back window of a vehicle at the scene.

The 31-year-old woman believed to have been involved initially denied knowledge of a shooting, but later admitted she fired her own gun after claiming she heard shots during the altercation with the man, police said. Police later found a man in a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The affidavit states the two were not cooperative with the investigation and the issuing of a search warrant resulted in a handgun found under the driver’s seat of the woman’s car.

The woman was booked into jail for investigation of alleged aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm.