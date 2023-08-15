UTAH FIREWATCH
Little League World Series permanently removes bunk beds in wake of player’s head injury

Aug 14, 2023, 8:08 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm

Easton Oliverson, the Little League baseball player, who was injured in a fall from a bunk bed, ret...

Easton Oliverson, the Little League baseball player, who was injured in a fall from a bunk bed, returned home to Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Courtesy: @miraclesfortank/TikTok)

(Courtesy: @miraclesfortank/TikTok)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk.

Little League International made the change last year after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was injured in August.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individually on the floor during last year’s World Series, and in preparation for the 2023 Little League International Tournament, Little League decided to provide its participants with single, one-level beds for all of their player housing at each of its tournament locations, including those in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the dormitories can accommodate all 14 single beds,” Little League International said Monday in a statement.

Injured Utah Little Leaguer returns home, family files lawsuit

This year’s tournament starts this week and runs from Aug. 16-27.

The Oliverson family had kept Easton’s condition continuously updated on social media with photos of the boy — in a wheelchair and wearing baseball T-shirts — posing for pictures with his family and friends until the end of 2022. The family later sued the league and the company that made the bed.

The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on last September in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Little League did not comment on the lawsuit. A message left Monday for the Oliveron’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

Utah little league team gets a second chance at World Series Championship

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

