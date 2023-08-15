On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Turning up the heat: Crumbl and Dirty Dough both confident in latest court decision

Aug 15, 2023, 2:42 PM

A Dirty Dough sign outside of one of their stores. (KSLTV)...

A Dirty Dough sign outside of one of their stores. (KSLTV)

(KSLTV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has denied a preliminary injunction in Crumbl’s ongoing lawsuit against Dirty Dough, but both companies see it as a victory.

In the latest action in the “Utah cookie wars,” U.S. District Judge Howard Nielson on Friday denied Crumbl’s request for a preliminary injunction and ordered Dirty Dough to return Crumbl’s trade secret information.

Crumbl filed a preliminary injunction motion Sept. 16 asking for Dirty Dough to return its trade secrets, issue a public statement admitting they’d stolen secret Crumbl information and delay opening more franchises until they could determine that Dirty Dough would not continue to use Crumbl’s information.

The first of those requests was ordered by Nielson Friday, but Nielson said in the memorandum that Crumbl failed to prove that the other two requests would not negatively affect public interests, including protecting a free marketplace of ideas and free competition in the economic marketplace.

Crumbl will continue to pursue a preliminary injunction for the other two requests, according to the judge’s memorandum.

Dirty Dough founder Bennett Maxwell said in a statement Tuesday he was “very happy” the preliminary injunction was denied.

“This lawsuit has always been about a greedy billion-dollar company suing multiple startups for making cookies in (an) attempt to stifle competition,” Maxwell said. “I am looking forward to winning this lawsuit to hopefully stop Crumbl from suing even more cookie companies due to the shape of their box or use of sprinkles on cookies.”

Yet, Crumbl said in a statement Tuesday that it was “thrilled” with the decision, even though it didn’t achieve all its aims.

“Crumbl is pleased and strengthened by the recent court order reinforcing our effort to safeguard our intellectual property,” the statement said. “We have achieved a significant legal victory and secured a stipulated order in which Dirty Dough has agreed to return Crumbl’s trade secret information.”

The “Utah cookie wars” started May 10, 2022, when Crumbl filed lawsuits against rival Utah cookie companies Crave and Dirty Dough on the basis of using “confusingly similar” logos, websites and other marketing materials. The lawsuit also accuses Dirty Dough of copying recipes, as Maxwell’s brother Bradley Maxwell is a former Crumbl employee.

Bradley Maxwell downloaded 66 Crumbl recipes and other Crumbl information onto a personal cloud drive during the last week of his employment, according to the memorandum. Nielson also said the Maxwell brothers invested in Dirty Dough while Bradley Maxwell was still employed at Crumbl, and that at least some of the Crumbl information in question could be defined as a trade secret.

“The court also has very little doubt that Bradley Maxwell acted unlawfully — and no doubt that he acted unethically — when he kept the Crumbl information after his employment was terminated and when he disclosed that information to Dirty Dough,” the memorandum states. It also called some of Bennett Maxwell’s social media statements regarding the case “deceptive and deliberately misleading, if not outright falsehood.”

“Crumbl has probably established a substantial likelihood of success on the merits,” Nielson added in the memorandum.

On the other hand, Nielson said Crumbl has not proven that Dirty Dough’s growth should solely be attributed to Maxwell’s use of Crumbl’s information, and said, “Regardless of Crumbl’s motivations for bringing this action against a rapidly emerging direct competitor, its request that the court bar Dirty Dough from expanding in the market while this suit is resolved would be profoundly anti-competitive in effect.”

Crumbl dismissed its lawsuit against Crave on July 20 with ambiguous details, saying in a statement to KSL.com that the two companies “have reached an amicable settlement.”

“Crumbl and Crave are pleased that they have been able to work together to resolve this dispute and each remains dedicated to serving its customers with excellence,” they said in the statement. “Crumbl and Crave wish each other success in their future endeavors. The parties have agreed that the terms of the settlement are confidential.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

The suspect, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was shot and killed by FBI agents on Wednesday after they...

Eliza Pace

Provo man shot by FBI previously answered door with gun

A man killed by the FBI less than a week ago had previously answered the door with a gun, police reports show. 

17 hours ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Michael Houck

Utah files for appeal in Bears Ears, Grand Staircase lawsuit

Utah's Attorney General Office has submitted an appeal on a judge's decision to dismiss the lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s re-establishment of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

17 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter...

Kara Scannell, CNN

Hunter Biden’s top lawyer asks to withdraw from case

Hunter Biden’s lead criminal defense attorney is asking to withdraw from the case because he could be called as a witness in future proceedings.

17 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelph...

Kate Brumback and Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Trump is indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, the 4th criminal case against him

Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

2 days ago

Easton Oliverson, the Little League baseball player, who was injured in a fall from a bunk bed, ret...

Associated Press

Little League World Series permanently removes bunk beds in wake of player’s head injury

Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk.

2 days ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during p...

Kate Brumback, Associated Press

Indictment returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe

A grand jury in Georgia that has been investigating former President Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 election results in that state has returned an indictment, though it was not immediately clear against whom.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Turning up the heat: Crumbl and Dirty Dough both confident in latest court decision