Two arrested for repeatedly raping a missing juvenile in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested in Salt Lake City on Monday, accused of repeatedly raping a missing teen.

Faustino Lukolo, 38, and Kingsley C. Wokocha, 35, were arrested on rape charges on Monday, after admitting to raping the juvenile victim.

According to a booking affidavit, SLCPD officers originally responded to a trespassing call at 739 S. 300 West, where they located both the missing juvenile and Wokocha. On the scene, the victim disclosed being under the influence of methamphetamines and fentanyl for “several days.”

During interviews, the victim also stated that they hadn’t slept in six days, and “had sexual intercourse with [Wokocha] two times as well as five times with another person,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Lukolo believed that the victim was of legal age, but during an interview, recalled a “time he was lecturing [the victim] and teaching [them] that [they] need to put [their] phone down whenever an adult was speaking to [them],” as well as that “[the victim] acted like a teenager.”

Lukolo was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on five charges of rape, a first-degree felony.

Wokocha was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two charges of rape, a first-degree felony.