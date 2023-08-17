On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Five taken to hospital after mobile home fire, some with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Aug 16, 2023, 8:58 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm

Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile ho...

Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah. (Hurricane Valley Fire District)

(Hurricane Valley Fire District)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE, Utah — Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah.

The Hurricane Valley Fire District (HVFD) responded to a structure fire around 12:58 a.m., on Aug. 15. Five people were inside an “RV-style trailer” that was surrounded by flames, according to Captain Tyler Ames with the HVFD.

After crews arrived, the five occupants of the trailer were found out on the street, several of them with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Ames. Everyone was treated and transported to St. George Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Three of them were later flown by helicopter to a Las Vegas-area hospital for additional care.

“The Hurricane Valley Fire District sends its thoughts and prayers to the patients and their families,” Ames said.

The Hurricane City Police Department, The Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office all assisted on the reported house fire.

Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah.

Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah. (Hurricane Valley Fire District)

Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah.

Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah. (Hurricane Valley Fire District)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

LDS Missionaries on Maui (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Missionaries focus on service in second Maui town hit by wildfires

LDS missionaries on Maui have been working further upcountry clearing debris. Their hope is to help those who are struggling, no matter what part of the island they live on.

23 hours ago

Highland Drive Extrication (Cottonwood Heights Police Department)...

Mary Culbertson

Person trapped in major Highland Drive crash

A person is trapped in a major highland drive crash.

23 hours ago

Dickersons Fire in American Fork (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

House fire for American Fork family for the second time

A family in American Fork awoke up at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to their house on fire. It wasn't their fault, but it's the second time they've had a house fire.

23 hours ago

Ali at Utah's Hogle Zoo (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Ali just celebrated her quinceañera and wants a family to speak Spanish with

15-year-old Ali took a trip to the Hogle Zoo on Wednesday with KSL TV. She talked with the reporting team about her recent quinceañera and the things she looks forward to in the future when she gets adopted.

23 hours ago

Construction just outside of Desert Sky Elementary. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

New elementary in Eagle Mountain built just in time for school year

It was a race to the finish line to complete a new elementary school in the Eagle Mountain in time for the first day of class.

23 hours ago

Smiling man at a microphone...

Larry D. Curtis

Rep. Kotter resigns from Utah House

Rep. Quinn Kotter will resign as a Utah lawmaker.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Five taken to hospital after mobile home fire, some with ‘life-threatening’ injuries