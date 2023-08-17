Five taken to hospital after mobile home fire, some with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

HURRICANE, Utah — Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah.

The Hurricane Valley Fire District (HVFD) responded to a structure fire around 12:58 a.m., on Aug. 15. Five people were inside an “RV-style trailer” that was surrounded by flames, according to Captain Tyler Ames with the HVFD.

After crews arrived, the five occupants of the trailer were found out on the street, several of them with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Ames. Everyone was treated and transported to St. George Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Three of them were later flown by helicopter to a Las Vegas-area hospital for additional care.

“The Hurricane Valley Fire District sends its thoughts and prayers to the patients and their families,” Ames said.

The Hurricane City Police Department, The Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office all assisted on the reported house fire.