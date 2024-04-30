Duck and run! Local first-responders rescue fowl as spring blooms

SALT LAKE CITY — If you put your ear down to a storm drain and hear quacks, you may not receive grand fortunes, but you will find a family of ducks.

With the spring weather comes an influx of animal offspring, and with that, animal rescues similar to one that Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to on Monday, resulting in eight ducklings and one adult duck returned to safety.

This is the latest in a series of animal rescues as the weather begins to warm up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy City Animal Services (@sandy_city_animal_services)



“These ducklings had [fallen] deep into the storm drain, and the mom stayed on scene, very concerned.” Capt. Brant Hancuff said.

“We pulled the grate and sent someone down the drain, where the ducklings were retrieved. The ducklings then waddled off to a happy ending,” Hancuff said.

The rescue was in the Sugar House neighborhood near 2400 South and 900 East.



Hancuff said that no ducks were injured in the rescue.

“It is that time of year where we’re seeing more public assist calls like this, where we’re helping ducklings that have gotten away from their moms.” Hancuff said.”We’re always happy to help with these calls, so never think that it’s too much to call 9-1-1 for something like [a duck rescue].”