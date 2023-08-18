On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

New Chick-fil-A creation may spark another sandwich war

Aug 18, 2023, 1:10 PM

Chick-fil-A's new creation and limited-time offer, the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich. Mandat...

Chick-fil-A's new creation and limited-time offer, the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich. Mandatory Credit: Chick-fil-A

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CARLY BRELAND, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Chick-fil-A’s first foray into the chicken sandwich wars was so successful that it’s launching a second entry, marking the first time the chain has altered its well-known fried chicken sandwich.

The new poultry offering hits restaurants nationwide on Aug. 28 with a twist on the original classic: It’s called the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich.

The latest Chick-fil-A creation is a limited-time offer, a marketing tactic fast-food restaurants have been successfully employing for years to generate excitement and urgency among consumers.

That sense of urgency comes as competition in the chicken sandwich wars is escalating. Less than three months ago, chicken chain competitor Popeyes expanded its sandwich selection to permanently include the blackened chicken sandwich.

The blackened chicken entree, which launched in June 2023, became the first permanent addition to the Cajun brand’s chicken sandwich selections since Popeyes launched its original sandwich in 2019 — temporarily dethroning Chick-fil-A in online sandwich sales, according to data from Edison Trends.

However, Chick-fil-A quickly regained its crown in online sales and remains king of the fast-food chicken market.

The Atlanta-based franchise made more than $18.8 billion in sales last year, according to Chick-fil-A’s franchise disclosure document. In comparison, Popeyes garnered approximately $5.9 billion in sales during the 2022 fiscal year. Last year, Chick-fil-A sold 527 million sandwiches.

The new limited-edition sammie will be adorned with custom-made pimento cheese, jalapenos and a drizzle of honey. The seasonal sandwich is the first time Chick-fil-A has experimented with their original fried chicken sandwich recipe.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” Stuart Tracy, the creator behind the new dish, said in a statement.

The prospective launch has been met with excitement from customers via social media.

Will Herbert, an entrepreneur from Oakland, California, said he dines at Chick-fil-A multiple times a week and plans on trying the latest addition when it’s released.

“I think it’s really interesting because Chick-fil-A has a very selective menu that never really changes,” Herbert said. “I’m excited to try this new sandwich, but I’m more excited that they’re just changing things up.”

Herbert added that, while he anticipates the launch, he doubts the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich will be a regular order for him. Instead, he said he would likely continue ordering off the traditional menu.

Food blogger Josh Jordan, who posts under the username Snackolator, said his followers had an extremely positive reaction to the unique recipe. The engagement is typically higher on his posts about Chick-fil-A compared to other chicken franchises.

“I would say in terms of volume and the intensity of enthusiasm, the Chick-fil-A sandwich is getting a lot more buzz and seems to have a higher intensity of people that want to try it as opposed to the Blackened Chicken Sandwich,” he said.

As both Chick-fil-A and Popeyes venture beyond the basic buttered bun and fried chicken, it will be consumers who will decide who rules the roost in this ever-expanding chicken sandwich market.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Co...

Jeffrey Kopp and Eric Levenson

Prosecution, defense set to argue Bryan Kohberger’s alibi, other issues at court hearing on Univ. of Idaho killings

Idaho prosecutors and defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year, are set to appear in court Friday to discuss his alibi and several other outstanding legal issues. The court will hear arguments on six motions, including Kohberger’s claim that he was out for a drive alone the night of […]

15 hours ago

The immune response may be stronger if a Covid-19 booster goes in the same arm as your last shot, a...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Which arm gets the COVID-19 booster may make a difference, study shows

The immune response may be stronger if your booster goes in the same arm as your last COVID-19 shot, according to a new study.

15 hours ago

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half of an...

Adrian Sainz, Jonathan Mttise and Ben Finley

Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned

A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny.

15 hours ago

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National ...

Associated Press

Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm

Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.

15 hours ago

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildf...

Associated Press

Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned after criticisms for not activating sirens.

2 days ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Associated Press

Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they're investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

New Chick-fil-A creation may spark another sandwich war