House Republicans subpoena IRS, FBI agents involved in Hunter Biden case

Aug 21, 2023, 3:20 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY FARNOUSH AMIRI, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Monday subpoenaed several FBI and IRS agents involved in the federal investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden as the party weighs whether to open an impeachment inquiry into the president this fall.

Leaders of the House Judiciary and Ways and Means committees demanded testimony from four agents who worked on the yearslong Justice Department case into President Joe Biden’s youngest son and his tax and business dealings.

“Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they may lead, and our subpoenas compelling testimony from Biden administration officials are crucial to understanding how the president’s son received special treatment from federal prosecutors and who was the ultimate decision maker in the case,” Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jason Smith of Missouri said in a statement.

Both men, along with Oversight chairman James Comer, joined forces in June to open an investigation into what they have claimed is widespread, improper interference in the high-profile case.

Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, former business partner tells Congress

One focus of the congressional inquiry has been a October 2022 meeting where U.S. attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, who was in charge of the Hunter Biden case, supposedly told investigators that he was not the “deciding person whether charges are filed” and that in multiple instances his efforts to bring charges in multiple jurisdictions were denied. That’s according to Gary Shapley, an IRS employee who was in the room.

Both Weiss and the Justice Department have denied Shapley’s account.

Shapley and another IRS employee, Joe Ziegler, have testified to Congress that there was a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions in the Hunter Biden case, including during the Trump administration, in the months before the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden’s top lawyer asks to withdraw from case

The subpoena letters sent Monday to the four individuals — two from the IRS and two from the FBI — say they have “been identified as someone who has direct knowledge” of the October meeting.

The move by Republicans comes just over a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, a move that surprised many, including House Republicans who had been pushing for the designation.

In his Aug. 11 remarks, Garland noted the “extraordinary circumstances” of naming Weiss as special counsel after plea deal talks in the case broke down earlier this summer. Weiss had asked to be named special counsel, gaining broad authority to investigate and report out his findings.

