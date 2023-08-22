On The Site:
Jordan School District welcomes students Back to School for first day

Aug 22, 2023

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


RIVERTON, Utah — The red carpet was rolled out for over 900 students at Foothills Elementary on Tuesday.

Amy Peterson, a fourth-grade teacher at the elementary school, has revamped her classroom looking ahead to the school year.

“This is where I live this year!” Peterson said.

Welcoming 25 students into her classroom, she said the first day of school is always exciting.

“I love when they get that aha moment that learning is empowering,” Peterson said. “Through our math and our reading and everything else is to teach them to love learning, and so that they can use that and apply it to whatever they want.”

Around 58,000 students will walk into classes across the Jordan School District. In the school office, there will be snack bags available for students through what they call the “Principal’s Pantry.”

“There’s a lot of food insecurities in our community, maybe some we didn’t even know about. But, when kids come to class, we want to have them well fed – ready to learn – and if they’re hungry, it’s not a good place for learning,” said Mike Haynes, Director of the Jordan Education Foundation.

New this year, the district is offering full-day kindergarten in every one of their schools.

“Kindergarten is so important, and last year, we had higher reading scores in our kindergarten classes than ever before,” said Anthony Godfrey, Superintendent for the Jordan School District.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karah Brackin (@kbontv)

Foothills Elementary is also welcoming around seven new teachers and a brand-new principal. Principal Abe Yospe, dressed in a top hat, welcomed the new students back in costume.

“I wanted to make sure I looked my best for the students when they came back today, so I thought, let’s get the getup on and let’s go,” Yospe said.

And his message for all students and families on their first day:

“They’re gonna learn and grown and that they’re just gonna have a great time and that they’re gonna feel loved here,” Yospe said.

If you are interested in putting together a snack bag or want to learn more about how you can support the Principal’s Pantry, you are encouraged to reach out to the Jordan Education Foundation.

