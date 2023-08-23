On The Site:
Jet crash in Russia kills 10, including Wagner chief, officials say

Aug 23, 2023, 11:36 AM

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ...

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Prigozhin is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia’s military command Friday, May 5 of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight. (AP Photo, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOSCOW (AP) — A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Wagner leader calls for rebellion against Russian defense chief, Kremlin orders his arrest

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. The authorities said they were investigating the crash, which occurred in the Tver region more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Moscow.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

