Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, move to clear Philadelphia and Arizona protests
May 10, 2024, 6:47 AM
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
May 10, 2024, 6:47 AM
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
A new report finds fewer U.S. medical school graduates are applying to residency programs, but the drop is more pronounced in states that ban abortion compared with other states.
10 hours ago
A major US health care system said Thursday that it is diverting ambulances from “several” of its hospitals following a cyberattack this week.
11 hours ago
The Coeur D'Alene City Deputy Attorney said the 18-year-old accused of yelling racial slurs at the University of Utah Women's basketball team never meant any physical harm over his comments.
11 hours ago
A federal appeals court on Wednesday sided with a Catholic high school that fired a gay teacher over his plans to marry his partner, saying that the termination did not violate federal workplace protections for LGBTQ workers.
13 hours ago
Jurors in the Chad Daybell murder trial heard from former co-workers of Chad's wife, Tammy Daybell, on Thursday.
13 hours ago
A Colorado woman’s attempt to steal a pickup truck was thwarted not by officers, nor the truck’s owners, but by her inability to drive a stick shift, Boulder Police said.
16 hours ago
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.