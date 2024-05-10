On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, move to clear Philadelphia and Arizona protests

May 10, 2024, 6:47 AM

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 22: The Scientists Against Genocide occupy a protest encampment on...

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 22: The Scientists Against Genocide occupy a protest encampment on Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Kresge Lawn on April 22, 2024 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The encampment was set up to protest Israel's military campaign in Gaza and the university's relationship with the Israel Defense Forces. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL CASEY


Police early Friday dismantled a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and moved to clear protesters from University of Pennsylvania’s campus in Philadelphia, just hours after police tear-gassed protesters and took down an encampment at the University of Arizona.

In Cambridge, Massachusetts, video showed police roaming through the MIT encampment and organizers said about 10 students had been detained. Police in riot gear arrived around 4 a.m., encircled the camp and gave protesters about 15 minutes to leave. A crowd outside the camp began gathering and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans but were dispersed by 6 a.m.

At the University of Arizona, campus police in riot gear fired tear gas late Thursday at protesters before tearing down an encampment that included wood and plastic barriers on campus. In statement, the University of Arizona said it made the decision because the encampment violated school policy.

“A structure made from wooden pallets and other debris was erected on campus property after 5 p.m. in violation of the policy,” the school said in a statement. “University officials issued warnings to remove the encampment and disperse. The warnings were ignored.”

The school also said that police vehicles were spiked, and rocks and water bottles thrown at officers and university staff.

In Philadelphia early Friday, police detained people who were at an encampment that has been in place at the University of Pennsylvania’s campus for more than two weeks. Officers moved in after giving pro-Palestinian protesters a warning to leave campus or face possible arrest.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe. Some colleges cracked down immediately, while others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in the police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

The pro-Palestinian protest movement began nearly three weeks ago at Columbia University in New York City. It has since swept college campuses nationwide, with more than 2,500 people arrested.

The move at MIT comes several days after police first attempted to clear the encampment only to see protesters storm past barriers and restore the encampment, which includes about a dozen tents in the heart of the campus in Cambridge.

Before removing the encampment, MIT earlier in the week had started suspending dozens of students involved in the encampment, meaning they wouldn’t be able to take part in academic activities nor commencement.

Protesters insisted the move would not stop them from demanding that MIT end all ties to the Israeli military. They encampment had been up for at least weeks and especially angered Jewish students, who have held counter protests near the camp.

“This is only going to make us stronger. They can’t arrest the movement,” Quinn Perian, an undergraduate student at MIT and organizer for MIT Jews for Ceasefire, said. “We are going to continue and won’t back down until MIT agrees to cut ties with the Israeli military. MIT would rather arrest and suspend some students than they would end their complicity with the genocide going in Gaza.”

The encampment had been up for at least two weeks and especially angered Jewish students, who have held counter protests nearby. They covered a lawn with small Israeli flags and put up posters of some of the people abducted by the militants in the attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth, working to strike a balance between recognize the suffering in Gaza but concerns about the “safety of our community” warned Monday the encampment would have be removed.

“This prolonged use of MIT property as a venue for protest, without permission, especially on an issue with such sharp disagreement, is no longer safely sustainable,” she wrote to the MIT community.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

File - A nurse works in the laboratory room in El Nuevo San Juan Health Center at the Bronx borough...

Laura Ungar, AP Science Writer

States with abortion bans saw greater drops in medical school graduates applying for residencies

A new report finds fewer U.S. medical school graduates are applying to residency programs, but the drop is more pronounced in states that ban abortion compared with other states.

10 hours ago

Grow your business - Update Business...

Sean Lyngaas, CNN

Cyberattack forces major US health care network to divert ambulances from hospitals

A major US health care system said Thursday that it is diverting ambulances from “several” of its hospitals following a cyberattack this week.

11 hours ago

Security footage of the 18-year-old allegedly yelling racial profanities from a car while passing t...

Lindsay Aerts

‘His intent was to be funny’ Idaho prosecutor says in decision not to charge in U of U Women’s Basketball case

The Coeur D'Alene City Deputy Attorney said the 18-year-old accused of yelling racial slurs at the University of Utah Women's basketball team never meant any physical harm over his comments.

11 hours ago

A federal appeals court on Wednesday sided with a Catholic high school that fired a gay teacher ove...

Chandelis Duster, and Meron Moges-Gerbi, CNN

Appeals court sides with Catholic school that fired gay teacher for plans to marry his partner

A federal appeals court on Wednesday sided with a Catholic high school that fired a gay teacher over his plans to marry his partner, saying that the termination did not violate federal workplace protections for LGBTQ workers.

13 hours ago

John Prior speaks with Chad Daybell during a hearing in August 2020. Testimony in the murder trial ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Police found missing children’s debit card, iPad with Daybells in Hawaii, sergeant says

Jurors in the Chad Daybell murder trial heard from former co-workers of Chad's wife, Tammy Daybell, on Thursday.

13 hours ago

A light on top of a police car...

Associated Press

Colorado woman tried to steal a pickup, but couldn’t handle the stick shift, police said

A Colorado woman’s attempt to steal a pickup truck was thwarted not by officers, nor the truck’s owners, but by her inability to drive a stick shift, Boulder Police said.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, move to clear Philadelphia and Arizona protests