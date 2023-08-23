Bonneville High School upperclassmen share words of wisdom to arriving freshmen

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — As the principal and students at Bonneville High return to school this year, they have a new goal to dial in on communication and focus on coming together as a school and community.

“It feels like people are settling into what school should be, to that tradition that every day love of school. Like, that’s what it feels like to me,” said Rich Murray, principal of Bonneville High.

Murray said the school spirit and traditions of the Lakers are unmatched thanks to students.

“It’ll be so fun, and we’ve planned just so much fun stuff. I’m just hoping to get as many people out as we can to really, really get those events and make the most hype,” said Dallin Woodbury, a student.

Woodbury is one of the students who will be wearing a jacket designed with a quote he picked out to carry throughout the year.

“I’m leading people in cheers, waving flags, and doing all sorts of things,” Woodbury said.

VOLUME UP: They say the spirit of a Laker is unmatched! 📣 Welcome back, Lakers!🔵🟡@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/IzYxa4RG6G — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) August 23, 2023

Students will tell you they have a busy calendar already.

“This year, I’m looking forward to, like, rebuilding because we have a whole new starting lineup. We have a whole new team, so it’s gonna be exciting to keep building where we are and just be the best soccer team we can,” said Averi Bird, student.

With just over 1,300 students and 700 incoming first-year students, upperclassmen want to lead by example.

“Homecoming week is just packed with all the coolest stuff, and it really helps bring us together,” said Matthew Nielsen, a student.

Upperclassmen are happy to share words of wisdom.

“I’d just say, don’t take it too seriously. Just enjoy where you’re at, and don’t overthink how far in advance you need to do stuff. I mean, it’s good to be prepared, but just try and live in the moment. Just try and enjoy what you’re doing in high school because it’s gonna go by really fast,” said Eliza Flegal, student.

This is Principal Murray’s second year at Bonneville High. For many of the students they have been classmates for years and have grown up in the district, making this senior year extra special.