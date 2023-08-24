On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POSITIVELY 50+

Local nonprofit helping people care for their pets and themselves

Aug 24, 2023, 4:24 PM

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — What if you had to make a decision to take care of yourself or take care of your pets? Would you forgo major medical procedures if it meant that your dogs or cats wouldn’t be cared for?

One local nonprofit wants to replace that impossible choice with another option.

For so many of us, pets are part of the family. Just ask “Taz,” who barks an awful lot to let you know he’s paying attention.

At 13 years old, he’s a good old boy who tells you just what he wants with his best pal of the last two years, Garry Remick.

“Once or twice per morning we’ll walk to Maverik and back — that’s two blocks one way,” Remick said.

He told KSL TV’s Dan Spindle that it’s more than just a little exercise. Taz makes him feel good and gets him out of his apartment to interact with the neighbors.

A few months back Garry faced an impossible choice. He needed knee surgery, so he had to decide that he could take care of himself and his health.

But where could he take Taz?

He didn’t have anyone to care for his dog and so many around us face the same dilemma.

“What happens if somebody is in some sort of a crisis situation and they’re not able to take care of their pet?” Remick asked.

Stan Stensrud knew there had to be a better way than asking those who are underprivileged to basically give away their family members to the shelters.

So he and his partners started Ruff Haven. It’s a service that will help rehouse your dogs or cats for a few days, weeks or months. They’ll even find a place if you need just an hour to go to a job interview.

“Fostering is huge. The more foster families we have, the more we’re able to help more clients,” Stensrud said.

Ruff Haven is just three years old and already it has grown to 250 volunteers. And they now offer a pet pantry, grooming, shots and other essential needs, all for free.

For Stensrud, it’s the reunion of pets to their families that makes all of the effort worthwhile.

“They’re so heartwarming. They’re so loving. The people… the gratitude… you can’t put a price on it,” Stensrud said.

Taz couldn’t agree more. If you’d like to learn more, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Positively 50+

man sleeping on bed with sleep apnea mask...

Dan Spindle

How to get better sleep

Would you believe the average adult will spend a third of their lives, more than 9,000 days, asleep. But the quality of the other 60%, those waking hours, is greatly affected by the time spent sleeping.

23 days ago

The Ormsbys visit with Wendy's mom, Sally Weaver....

Keri Wilcox

Resources available to guide ‘sandwich generation’ through caregiving role

About one-quarter of U.S. adults are in the "sandwich generation" — raising kids while also caring for an aging parent. Getting support and connecting to resources is just a phone call away.

2 months ago

...

Ayanna Likens

Why your nutritional needs change as you age

A Utah dietician gives advice for nutritional needs as adults age.

3 months ago

(KSL TV)...

Ayanna Likens

Free program helps older adults adjust to aging

Aging can come with some changes and challenges in our health, finances and quality of life, but there is a great resource that helps older adults adjust to some of those changes and thrive.

4 months ago

Filing your taxes can be time consuming, and costly. But, AARP Tax Aides offer the free help of tra...

Ayanna Likens

If you need help filing your taxes, there is a free local resource near you

It's tax season, and if you need help filing your taxes, there is now a free and local resource to help.

6 months ago

Rose is holding a basket of crochet creations in front of a childrens hospital....

Ayanna Likens

Why staying independent is important to the health and well-being of seniors

Independence is important to the physical and mental well-being of every person, none more so than seniors. Here is some tips and tricks to help give seniors an independent life.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Local nonprofit helping people care for their pets and themselves