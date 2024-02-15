On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
AARP volunteers offer free tax help for seniors

Feb 15, 2024, 12:50 PM

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer, winter, spring, or fall – No matter which season is your favorite, we can all agree that tax season is the worst.

But there’s help for seniors; the best part is that it’s free.

When you’re getting ready to square things away with Uncle Sam, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But you don’t have to thanks to AARP’s army of volunteers.

“Last year we prepared 5,400 tax returns helping those people receive $4,000,000 in refunds,” Linda Oram, state coordinator for the AARP tax aide program, said.

That’s just in Utah. Across the country, the organization helped prepare 1.5 million tax returns with the help of 26,000 volunteers. Oram said it’s all in a day’s work during tax season from February to April 15.

But wait, there’s more!

“We also e-file for free for these people so their tax return is completely finished and they will just receive their refund most often to their bank account through direct deposit,” Oram added.

What a relief! Because a weekend with the in-laws, jury duty, taking a test, getting a root canal or even spending the night in jail – all of these unpleasant activities, Americans say, are preferable to preparing taxes, according to a recent survey by GOBankingRates, a personal finance website.

Jacque Clarken told us she doesn’t dread doing her taxes anymore. “I don’t actually now that I come here. It couldn’t be any easier,” she said.

The AARP tax preparers are certified by the IRS. They can help you through the entire process.

Just go to AARP.org to find help near you.

Clarken has used the service for the last several years and wouldn’t go to anyone else for her tax preparation needs.

She said, “It’s very fast, efficient. The people are really pleasant. We know we’re in good hands coming here.”

Clarken couldn’t have been happier. Just know that if you’ve got investments, property, or more complicated tax issues, you’ll still want to go to a professional but for the basics, count on AARP volunteers to help you for free.

